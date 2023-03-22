Bluemina celebrates the grand opening of second office in Dubai with industry leaders

Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 5:26 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 5:29 PM

Bluemina, an official Government marketing agent of the Saint Lucia Citizenship by Investment programme, and a leading provider of Citizenship and Residency services, celebrated the grand opening of its second office in Dubai with a reception attended by high-profile guests, industry leaders, government officials, and business moguls. The event, held on March 16 was a celebration of the company's continued success and expansion in the region.

Bluemina's new flagship office in Dubai is a state-of-the-art facility that embodies the company's values of innovation and excellence. The office features the latest technology and amenities; well-trained and experienced legal expert consultants, who are dedicated to providing personalised services to investors seeking to acquire dual citizenship. These consultants have a deep understanding of the laws and regulations governing citizenship through investment programmes and are committed to providing comprehensive and tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of each investor.

"We are thrilled to open our second office in Dubai and share this milestone moment with our valued clients and partners," said Bashar Daoud, CEO of Bluemina Citizenship and Residency. "Our commitment to delivering exceptional service and expertise in the second citizenship and permanent residence industry has driven our success, and we look forward to continuing building on this success in the years to come."

Bluemina's expansion in Dubai is a testament to the company's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of investors and families in the GCC interested in obtaining a second citizenship. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to providing distinguished services, Bluemina is well-positioned to lead the way in the MENA region.

The firm has established a strong presence in the region by setting up 13 offices in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Palestine, as well as a virtual office on its website to serve investors, individuals and families. Bluemina’s commitment to providing exceptional service and guidance throughout the process has earned it a reputation as a trusted and reliable government marketing agent. Whether investors are seeking second citizenship for global mobility, business expansion or family security, Bluemina's team of experts is ready to serve them.

