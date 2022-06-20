Bluechip Token launches in the UAE

Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 10:40 AM

Ravinder Soni, CEO and Suraj Jumani, COO of Bluechip Group of Companies celebrated the grand inauguration of the ‘Bluechip Token’ and ‘Acre N Yard’ at Palazzo Versace Hotel on June 11.

Among other noted celebrities that shared the stage were Dalip Singh Rana, Indian WWE Wrestling Champion; Dr Sanket Bhosle, actor; Sugandha Mishra, actress. Pamela Serena, Mrs Universe Dubai was also a charming and significant attendee of the event.

Sonu Sood, actor and brand ambassador of the company also spoke about his association with the company as he connected himself well with their vision and intentions of doing best for the society and its individuals.

The event was put together by Studio Kraft and Queen Wolf Art Production.