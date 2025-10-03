Blue Ocean upholds UAE’s human capital vision, ranked No 1 globally in supply chain training and consulting

The UAE’s commitment to advancing human capital and strengthening its position as a global trade hub was further reinforced with the Dubai-based Blue Ocean Corporation getting ranked as No 1 globally in supply chain training and consulting by the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the world’s largest and most respected supply chain management body.

The award was received by Dr Sathya Menon, group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, at the prestigious ASCM CHAINge 2025 Conference North America, in Columbus, Ohio. He received the award in the presence of global policymakers, industry experts, and business leaders, from Douglas Kent, executive vice-president for corporate and strategic alliances, ASCM, and Michael Bunge, chair-elect, ASCM.

“This is a milestone achievement for Blue Ocean, and we have been able to notch up this honour thanks to the proactive vision of the UAE rulers continuously paving the road to enhance knowledge economy and advance human capital development through strategic policy initiatives,” said Dr Menon, adding that in the supply chain and logistics space, these programmes have helped catapult the country to a leader driven by innovation and global competitiveness.

Blue Ocean has been based in the UAE for over three decades with offices across the world, including in the UK, India, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The UAE has long championed transformative national strategies to reinforce the country’s position as a global powerhouse in logistics and supply chain industry, Dr Menon said, citing key initiatives including the UAE Logistics Strategy 2050, the Dubai Silk Road initiative, and Operation 300bn, among others.

“Such an exponential growth vision will require investing in education, as lack of skilled professionals in supply chain management could slow innovation and limit global competitiveness,” Dr. Menon said.

The ACSM ranking as No.1 worldwide in training and consulting crowns Blue Ocean’s two-decades old record of developing talent across more than 75 countries and its position at the forefront of global supply chain education.

Free Education Initiative

To celebrate the milestone, Blue Ocean also announced the launch of a Free Supply Chain Management (SCM) Fundamentals Program for learners in the UAE, and across the world, in line with its mission of “Supply Chain Education for All,” ensuring access to essential knowledge for students, young professionals, and industry entrants regardless of geography or academic background.

“Each and every economy and individual is impacted by supply chains. By offering free training in fundamentals, we aim to equip learners everywhere with skills that shape global trade and daily life,” Dr Menon said, adding that “being ranked No.1 globally in supply chain training and consulting reinforces our responsibility to make knowledge more accessible.”

Global Call for Resilience

The CHAINge Conference 2025, aimed at driving inspiration through CHAIN innovation, was designed to challenge participants to actively shape solutions and stress-test ideas in real time. Among the powerful voices was Gina M. Raimondo, former US Secretary of Commerce who spoke of the critical need to develop talent in supply chain management.

“Supply chain disruptions are not going away. The only way forward is to build resilience by empowering people with new skills and by embracing technology,” she said.

Founded in 1998 in Dubai, Blue Ocean Corporation’s expertise spans consulting, professional development and industry partnerships across the UK, KSA, Egypt, and India. Recognised as a superbrand and a recipient of over 30 international awards, including the ASCM Awards of Excellence, Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, and Great Place to Work, the company has trained over 500,000 professionals worldwide, contributing to a globally competitive talent pool.

The new ASCM ranking further strengthens Blue Ocean’s legacy of excellence, in line with the UAE’s vision to advance human capital development and cement its leadership in global trade and among knowledge-driven economies.