Blue Ocean Health showcases regional leadership in reproductive medicine at ESHRE 2026

Blue Ocean Health, the integrated healthcare platform behind Fakih IVF Fertility Group, First Genomics, First Compounding Pharmacy, and Jumeirah American Clinic, and one of the Middle East's leading providers of reproductive medicine, assisted reproductive technology (ART), and fertility research, presented its expanding academic, clinical and research programmes at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) Annual Meeting 2026 in London, reinforcing its position as a global leader in reproductive healthcare and innovation.

As the only reproductive health platform from the GCC participating at ESHRE 2026, Blue Ocean Health showcased the region's growing contribution to advancing reproductive medicine on the international stage, while strengthening collaborations with leading fertility centres, universities and healthcare institutions from around the world.

Represented through its flagship fertility brand, Fakih IVF Fertility Group, Blue Ocean Health highlighted its integrated healthcare ecosystem, bringing together world-class fertility care, genomics, personalised medicine, advanced pharmacy solutions, research, education and multidisciplinary patient care under one platform. The organisation continues to drive innovation across every stage of the fertility journey while setting new benchmarks for clinical excellence, scientific research and physician education.

The ESHRE Annual Meeting serves as one of the world's most influential scientific congresses in reproductive medicine, bringing together leading clinicians, researchers and healthcare innovators to shape the future of fertility care through collaboration and knowledge exchange.

"Our participation at ESHRE reflects far more than sharing our clinical expertise," said Dr Michael Fakih, founder and chairman of Blue Ocean Health and Fakih IVF Fertility Group. "It reflects our ambition to help shape the future of reproductive medicine. We believe the next generation of fertility care will be driven by precision medicine, genomics, AI, scientific collaboration, and integrated models of care that extend well beyond IVF. Through Blue Ocean Health, we are building an ecosystem that brings these disciplines together, positioning the UAE as a global hub for innovation, research, education, and advanced reproductive healthcare while expanding access to world-class care for patients across the globe."

A cornerstone of Blue Ocean Health's international strategy is its rapidly expanding Academic Programme, delivered through Fakih Institute by Fakih IVF Fertility Group. The programme offers structured education and fellowship training in reproductive medicine, assisted reproductive technologies and clinical embryology, creating the next generation of fertility specialists across the region and beyond.

Led by Dr Yasmin Sajjad, medical director, chair of academics and programme director at Fakih IVF Abu Dhabi, the Academy provides immersive clinical training, advanced laboratory experience, multidisciplinary education and research opportunities aligned with international best practices.

The institution currently offers structured fellowship programmes in reproductive medicine and clinical embryology alongside comprehensive training for junior doctors and obstetrics and gynaecology trainees. Participants gain hands-on experience throughout the complete IVF patient journey, including embryology, andrology, complex infertility management, research methodology and evidence-based clinical practice.

Blue Ocean Health continues to expand its international academic network through collaborations with leading institutions across Europe, North America and the Middle East, supporting educational exchange, faculty development, joint research initiatives and international scientific collaboration. Educational partnerships with leading UK institutions are already established, while recognition aligned with Royal College standards in Canada is nearing completion.

The organisation has also now achieved fellowship recognition by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, further strengthening its international academic credibility and training framework.

In addition, Blue Ocean Health will commence a new strategic academic and clinical collaboration with leading healthcare institutions in Manchester, UK, aimed at advancing joint research, specialist training programmes and knowledge exchange in reproductive medicine.