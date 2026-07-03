Blue Ocean Corporation, University of Wales Trinity Saint David inks partnership

On the back of the huge competency deficit in the region with corporate hiring stymied by lack of organic talent supply, Blue Ocean Corporation, the world leader in training and consulting, announced a strategic partnership with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD), one of the UK’s oldest and most respected universities to offer certified human capital development programmes.

Terming the MoU with UWTSD a huge leap in reinforcing its capabilities, Blue Ocean said the partnership comes at a time of surging demand for internationally recognised qualifications and future-ready skills in the UAE and the GCC to support unprecedented economic expansion mandates and rapid development of giga projects in these countries.

"The world is experiencing profound economic, technological and societal change, creating an unprecedented need for leaders who can think strategically, lead with purpose and navigate complexity," said Professor Gareth Davies, dean of Management and Health at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

"Our partnership with Blue Ocean Corporation reflects a shared commitment to developing current and future leaders through education that combines academic excellence with practical business relevance. Together, we look forward to creating impactful learning opportunities that support innovation, organisational growth and sustainable economic development across global markets," he added.

The UWTSD’s academic heritage dates back to 1822, and Blue Ocean Corporation has a three-decade long expertise in professional education, executive development and workforce transformation. Under the partnership, Blue Ocean will offer professionals university-backed credentials that marry global academic excellence with immediate industry application.

"The greatest challenge faced by organisations today is not technology, but leadership," said Dr Sathya Menon, chairman and managing director, Blue Ocean Corporation. "Every industry is being transformed by artificial intelligence, digital disruption, changing workforce expectations and economic uncertainty. Through this partnership, we aim to develop leaders who can navigate complexity, inspire people and create sustainable impact," he added.

Various reports have been pointing to the region’s systemic skill deficit in various degrees across the GCC countries ranging from over 50 to 75 per cent with employers grappling with a huge capability gap while hiring candidates.

The UWTSD-Blue Ocean collaboration complements the ongoing endeavours of GCC organisations in investing heavily in leadership capability, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and workforce development with employers increasingly seeking professionals with practical experience as well as validated internationally recognised qualifications.

Under the agreement, selected professional and executive education programmes developed by Blue Ocean Corporation will be certified by UWTSD, enabling learners to earn university-backed credentials that combine academic excellence with practical industry relevance. The focus will be on high-demand areas including leadership, strategy, CXO development, business transformation, human capital development, supply chain, procurement, aviation, infrastructure, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, sustainability and project leadership.

The MoU also envisages long-term collaboration between the two institutions, including future executive education programmes, workforce development projects, industry engagement activities, research collaborations and specialised learning pathways.