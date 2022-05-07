Blue Ocean Corporation launches ‘Interns-Hub’

Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 9:00 AM

Blue Ocean Corporation recently announced the launch of its internships vertical ‘Interns-Hub’, consolidating the entire gamut of its career development initiatives in the professional training and hiring space. Currently, Interns–Hub will be offering internship opportunities to students in the hospitality, aviation and business management sectors, in locations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius and Thailand. Students can either enrol individually or apply through university Interns-Hub partnership programmes.

Dr Sathya Menon, CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, said: “With the global economy signalling an impressive recovery, companies are back to active hiring. Internships are now guaranteed win-win situations for students. Interns-Hub is a strategic investment that holds a great positive future for students, universities and business groups. Besides, it complements all our other wings beautifully.”

Abdul Azeez, chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation, said: “True learning comes from doing things and not merely from knowing things. Training the mind is extremely important, and that is what Interns-Hub is all about. It is in tune with our other verticals, and together the joint support will render nothing but the best.”

Evaluating its tagline ‘Crafting Careers Together’, Interns-Hub marks a crucial step toward Blue Ocean’s vision to support the professional and personal development of the student community, as well as to aid organisational needs by connecting them with well-trained interns.