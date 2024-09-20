Blue Ocean Corporation earns global recognition with 2024 ASCM award of excellence

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 3:35 PM

Blue Ocean Corporation, an industry leader in consulting and training, has once again set the benchmark in the global supply chain industry by receiving the prestigious 2024 Award of Excellence in Learning and Development from the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the global leader in supply chain learning, transformation, innovation and leadership. Blue Ocean Corporation was honoured during a glittering award ceremony at ASCM Connect 2024: North America in Austin, Texas on September 11.

With this award, Blue Ocean Corporation joins a prestigious list of organisations that were awarded previously for Supply Chain Excellence by ASCM like Boeing, GE, Bajaj Electricals, Hewlett-Packard, Collins Aerospace, DuPont, BASF, Ingersoll Rand, Caterpillar Inc etc. This is the first time an organisation from UAE has won this award and it is a testament to UAEs standing as a global leader in logistics and supply chain management.

"We are honoured to have received this recognition from ASCM. This award highlights the transformative impact Blue Ocean Corporation is making in the global supply chain industry. Our commitment to excellence in learning and development has empowered professionals worldwide, driving significant improvements in productivity, operational efficiency, and strategic outcomes," said Dr Sathya Menon, group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, while receiving the award.

The ASCM Award of Excellence — Learning and Development recognises an organisation’s commitment to productivity and advancement based on the effective and ongoing application of educational concepts, competencies and best practices from ASCM performance-driven team training and the APICS body of knowledge.

Amidst the growing complexity of global supply chain challenges, Blue Ocean Corporation has emerged as a vital force, empowering thousands of professionals to excel in their roles. This esteemed award highlights Blue Ocean's significant efforts in reshaping supply chain education and its unwavering commitment to advancing innovation and sustainability throughout the industry, helping organisations worldwide overcome critical supply chain challenges. Leveraging the world-class education provided by ASCM, Blue Ocean has successfully enabled thousands of professionals to enhance their skills, optimise organisational performance, and foster industry-wide collaboration. In addition to the MENA region, Blue Ocean Corporation has also been making its presence strongly felt in other key global markets like India and the UK, where its innovative training and consulting solutions have resonated with professionals and organisations striving to address complex supply chain challenges. This recognition by ASCM adds another significant dimension to Blue Ocean's growth trajectory, strengthening its reputation as a pioneer in the industry.

Blue Ocean Corporation is the recipient of various international awards and recognitions like Great Place to Work, Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, Superbrands among others, and this award from ASCM further solidifies its reputation as a global leader in excellence and innovation.