Blue Ocean Corporation celebrates Onam with 20+ nationalities in a celebration of diversity

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 6:12 PM

In a vibrant celebration that transcended cultural boundaries, Blue Ocean Corporation brought together employees from over 20 nationalities at its Onam 2024 event in Dubai, transforming the traditional festival into a powerful symbol of global unity and inclusivity. The celebrations had the classic Onam touch, including an artistic Pookalam and melodious Onam songs, which resonated throughout the venue, creating an authentic atmosphere of Kerala’s biggest festival.

Continuing a unique tradition, the role of Mahabali, the benevolent king at the heart of the Onam legend, was played by an Egyptian employee this year, following last year’s portrayal by a Syrian employee. This concept by Blue Ocean of breaking away from the stereotype not only challenged conventional norms but also symbolised the inclusive spirit that the organisation embodies.

"Our time in Kerala during the AGM was truly enriching, and it deepened our connection to the Onam festivities we celebrated today. It was a wonderful way to honour those experiences,” said Monzer Nawar, an Egyptian national who essayed the role of Mahabali this year. Dr Sathya Menon, group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, remarked: “As we grow, events like Onam remind us of the strength that lies in our diversity. This year’s celebrations once again echoed the collective energy of our diverse team, a key factor behind our growth and success." "It is heartwarming to see how the essence of our experiences in Kerala has been beautifully recreated here in Dubai. This would not have been possible without the efforts of our incredible team, whose dedication and spirit bring our Blue Ocean family closer together,” added Abdul Azeez, group chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation.

The festivities were further enriched by the enthusiastic participation of the entire non-Indian staff, who donned traditional Kerala sarees and mundus, embracing the cultural heritage of Kerala. Employees from multi-cultural backgrounds taking part in fun activities like Vadam Vali and performing the Thiruvathirakali dance were some of the highlights of the event, showcasing the team’s unity and enthusiasm.