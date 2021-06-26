Blue Ocean Academy receives top recognition

Blue Ocean Academy, one of the largest knowledge empowerment enterprises in the Middle East, recently attained the esteemed Great Place to Work-certified status.

The certification awarded by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture and leadership behaviour, is an international hallmark of employee engagement excellence demonstrated by top companies from all over the globe.

According to results of the employee survey conducted by Great Place to Work in May, Blue Ocean Academy outshone many competitors with a brilliant performance by achieving a score of 88 per cent, ranking itself as one of the top companies in the GCC region. Every year thousands of companies worldwide participate in the Great Place to Work survey, hoping to earn this highly prestigious status.

On achieving a score of 65 per cent, companies become Great Place to Work-certified, whereas a score of 80 per cent and above allows them to rank amongst the top organisations in the region. The certification, which works on the basis of validated anonymous employee feedback and rigorous data-driven methodology, is aimed at helping companies develop a high-performance, employee-centric culture. Some of the top companies associated with this distinguished certification include THE One, DHL, Hilton, KFC, FedEx, Cisco and Hilti to name a few.

Expressing his thoughts on this significant win, Dr Sathya Menon, CEO of Blue Ocean Academy, stated, “This is a proud moment for every Blue Oceanite. Achieving the highly regarded Great Place to Work-certified status was not easy, especially in these tough and trying times when the global economy has been engulfed by so many complexities. We are glad that we did not bow down to any of these challenges. Instead, we continued offering our best.”