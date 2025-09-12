Blue-collar workers, influencers, and leaders unite at Danube Diplomats Cup 2025

The Danube Diplomats Cup 2025, powered by Mr Cricket UAE, concluded with unmatched excitement and unity at Danube Sports World, celebrating the UAE’s enduring spirit of friendship and tolerance.

This year’s unique tournament brought together blue-collar workers, social media influencers, and corporate leaders from across nationalities, competing shoulder to shoulder in a celebration of inclusivity, diversity, and the unifying power of cricket.

The event reached its peak when dignitaries and special guests unveiled the glittering trophy, expressing their joy and support for the Cup’s mission of using sport as a bridge between cultures and communities.

Launched 12 years ago, the Danube Diplomats Cup began as a platform for diplomats and community leaders to connect through cricket as a symbol of sportsmanship and unity. In 2025, the tournament has grown into something even more inclusive, bringing blue-collar workers, influencers, leaders, and diplomats onto the same field in mixed teams that transcend cultures, professions, and nationalities.

The Cup was graced by prominent figures, underscoring its stature as a diplomatic and cultural milestone. Notable attendees included —Alexi Gunasekera, consul-general of Sri Lanka; Ashish Kumar Sarkar, commercial counsellor, Bangladesh; Mazhar Khan, general manager, Sharjah Cricket; Imran Shahid, Community Welfare Attaché, Consulate General of Pakistan Dubai; and Showkutally Soodhun, ambassador of Mauritius.

Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of Danube Group and affectionately known as Mr Cricket UAE, shared his pride in how the vision came alive. “Almost 12 years ago, we had started the Diplomats Cup to use the beautiful game of cricket as a bridge between nations, bringing diplomats together not for politics or business, but for sport, friendship, and unity. This year, we brought it back with a new twist — extending the spirit beyond diplomats to include the true backbone of every economy, the blue-collar workers, playing shoulder-to-shoulder with leaders and influencers. This Cup was more than cricket; it was a tribute to those who built our cities and kept our lives moving, a celebration of coexistence and respect that lay at the heart of the UAE,” he said.

The Afghanistan Champs may have lifted the trophy, but the real champions were every worker, influencer, and leader who played their hearts out."