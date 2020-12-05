Bloomingbird showcases property knowledge and expertise

Bloomingbird Real Estate is one of the fastest-growing award-winning real estate company in Dubai and Istanbul, serving clients since 2017. Bloomingbird came into existence by an industry veteran and managed with a team of industry experts with an extensive local and international market experience.

The organisation offers clients a distinguished array of services, ranging from real estate brokerage, portfolio management and investments. They deal in apartments, villas, townhouses, offices, buildings and lands for sale or rent.

Its mandate is to provide quality service in a result-oriented fashion with complete transparency for our clients. The team at Bloomingbird represents a wealth of property knowledge and transactional expertise in terms of their dealings with buyers and sellers.

Now as Dubai prime residential market has started showing strong recovery, many are opting for homes and villas with larger spaces, outdoor areas and pools. Clearly, there is a rise in demand for townhouses and villas as they are more appealing to end users.

Dubai will still attract a significant influx of expats as well as capital mainly because of how it has handled the pandemic issue on a global level while keeping the economy open. Also with the rescheduling of Expo 2020, Dubai is expecting millions of visitors, this place is always known as a zero income-tax zone still proudly remains the real estate paradise.