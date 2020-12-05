Bloomingbird showcases property knowledge and expertise
Bloomingbird Real Estate is one of the fastest-growing award-winning real estate company in Dubai and Istanbul, serving clients since 2017. Bloomingbird came into existence by an industry veteran and managed with a team of industry experts with an extensive local and international market experience.
The organisation offers clients a distinguished array of services, ranging from real estate brokerage, portfolio management and investments. They deal in apartments, villas, townhouses, offices, buildings and lands for sale or rent.
Its mandate is to provide quality service in a result-oriented fashion with complete transparency for our clients. The team at Bloomingbird represents a wealth of property knowledge and transactional expertise in terms of their dealings with buyers and sellers.
Now as Dubai prime residential market has started showing strong recovery, many are opting for homes and villas with larger spaces, outdoor areas and pools. Clearly, there is a rise in demand for townhouses and villas as they are more appealing to end users.
Dubai will still attract a significant influx of expats as well as capital mainly because of how it has handled the pandemic issue on a global level while keeping the economy open. Also with the rescheduling of Expo 2020, Dubai is expecting millions of visitors, this place is always known as a zero income-tax zone still proudly remains the real estate paradise.
-
KT Network
Bloomingbird showcases property knowledge and...
Bloomingbird Real Estate is one of the fastest-growing award-winning... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Big Shopper Sale back with bigger deals
The Big Shopper Sale is back and is being held at Expo Centre Sharjah until December 5. Visitors can expect an avalanche of...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
British Orchard Nursery marks World Kindness Day...
Children at the British Orchard Nursery recently planted hundreds of... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Last day to win a Jeep at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall
Bawabat Al Sharq Mall’s month-long promotion, which coincides with the UAE’s 49th National Day celebrations, will end today.
READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews