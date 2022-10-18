Blanco Interior Design creates captivating art

By Ammar Tarique Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 3:38 PM

With his love for interior design and expertise in the industry, Kinan Sawan founded Blanco Interior Design back in 2013 in Dubai. Sawan serves as the head of interiors and director in Blanco. The company's outstanding efforts provide the market with design solutions that truly stand out from the crowd.

Sawan started his career journey by creating innovative and unique designs after completing his studies and gaining industry knowledge and experience in Syria. His vast portfolio of projects included restaurants, apartments and buildings in Syria and Lebanon. He also worked alongside some of the most renowned contractors in the country. After moving to Dubai, Sawan made it his mission to become one of the biggest consultants in the UAE.

Art is a form of creativity that never goes unnoticed. Sawan's designs create spaces that go above and beyond his client’s expectations. Today, his team at Blanco is made up of many highly skilled and talented individuals who are able to provide captivating and bespoke design solutions for clients.

Ammar Tarique is the content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited