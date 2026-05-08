Black Bunny combines gaming, adventure and family entertainment in Dubai

Bringing together arcade gaming, immersive attractions, trampoline experiences and family-friendly entertainment under one roof, Black Bunny has positioned itself as one of Dubai’s emerging indoor entertainment destinations in Al Quoz.

Originally launched in Surat, India, in 2022, Black Bunny later expanded into Dubai, bringing its multi-sensory entertainment concept to the city with a vibrant indoor environment designed for children, teenagers, adults and families alike. Built around the idea that play has no age limit, the venue combines interactive gaming, sports-inspired activities and social entertainment experiences within a neon-lit setting.

Located in Al Quoz 3, Black Bunny offers a wide mix of attractions ranging from retro arcade machines and VR experiences to bowling, trampoline zones and soft play areas, catering to both casual visitors and thrill-seekers.

Black Bunny blends classic arcade culture with modern entertainment concepts through a high-energy environment filled with glowing artwork, street-inspired visuals and interactive gaming zones. Guests can access attractions through the venue’s reloadable gaming card system, allowing visitors to move seamlessly between experiences.

The venue features a large arcade arena with a combination of classic and contemporary games, alongside immersive attractions including a VR rollercoaster experience and prize-winning gaming stations.

For younger guests, Black Bunny includes a dedicated soft play area designed for climbing, crawling and interactive exploration in a secure indoor environment. The family-focused offering also extends to a mini go-kart track tailored for children, creating an experience that combines recreation with active play.

The venue has been designed to encourage shared family experiences, with viewing and seating areas allowing parents to comfortably supervise younger children while remaining connected to the wider entertainment space.

Beyond arcade gaming, Black Bunny also caters to teenagers and adults looking for more physically engaging experiences. Attractions include an indoor climbing wall, a large trampoline park with slam dunk zones and dodgeball courts, as well as bowling lanes and billiards tables for group entertainment.

Black Bunny also offers dedicated birthday party experiences through a selection of themed celebration rooms designed for children and group gatherings. In addition, the venue has positioned itself as a destination for corporate team-building events, combining interactive activities and social gaming experiences within a high-energy indoor setting.

As Dubai’s indoor entertainment market continues to evolve, concepts such as Black Bunny reflect the growing demand for immersive, all-age recreational spaces that combine gaming, movement, dining and social interaction in a single destination.