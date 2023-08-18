Bitthal Khaitan's journey on empowering healthcare transformation through cloud data engineering expertise

In today's dynamic technological landscape, the convergence of cloud computing and data engineering has catalysed significant advancements across industries

By Anshul Panda Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 2:58 PM

One notable sector experiencing a transformative wave is healthcare, where Cloud Data Engineers like Bitthal Khaitan are wielding their expertise to drive innovation, improve patient care, and optimise operations. With a decade of experience and a passion for healthcare data, he has made substantial contributions to the healthcare sector, specifically in the USA, where the cloud data management service market alone was worth $3.9 billion in 2020, while the sector was valued at a whopping $12.9 billion globally in the same year. The cloud data management market is predicted to reach a global value of $70.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.6 per cent.

Cloud Data Engineering has emerged as a cornerstone in the broader adoption of Artificial Intelligence and data-driven decision-making in organisations worldwide. As businesses increasingly shift their operations to the cloud, the demand for skilled professionals in cloud data engineering is on a steep upward trajectory. According to Gartner, a leading research and advisory company, the demand for cloud data engineers is projected to surge by 2025, driven by the widespread embrace of cloud computing.

Khaitan is an industry-certified expert with over a decade of experience harnessing insights from diverse datasets. He boasts memberships in esteemed technology organisations like IEEE and the British computer society, showcasing his commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. His role as a technology advisory board member at Packt, a UK-based technical book publishing company, demonstrates his dedication to shaping the industry's future.

Currently, Khaitan serves as a senior cloud data engineer at CVS Health, a prominent Fortune #4 healthcare solutions company in the United States. During his 5+ years at CVS, Khaitan has played a pivotal role in driving cloud data-driven initiatives using a versatile technology stack encompassing Google Cloud, Teradata, Big Data, Hadoop, Spark, Scala, and Python. His cloud data engineering skills have directly contributed to enhancing patient speciality medication adherence, boosting speciality drug referral conversions, reducing claims adjudication errors, and ensuring compliance with federal regulations such as HIPAA.

"I am inspired to transform healthcare through data and connect people to the information they need to improve their health, lower the costs of medications, and keep their data protected," Khaitan passionately emphasises.

Bitthal Khaitan's contributions extend beyond individual accomplishments to the broader healthcare landscape. He is responsible for designing CVS Health's enterprise data lake on the cloud—a complex undertaking that involves creating databases, tables, views, scripts, and data loading solutions within the cloud data warehouse. To ensure the accuracy and compliance of healthcare data, Khaitan developed robust, fault-tolerant data pipelines capable of handling billions of records daily.

Furthermore, his commitment to knowledge sharing is evident in his creation of healthcare-specific cloud data engineering training content within CVS. This initiative educates his colleagues on effectively managing and optimising the operations of the data lake.

Born and raised in Kolkata, India, Khaitan holds a bachelor's degree in computer science engineering. Before his tenure at CVS Health, he spent eight years at Tata Consultancy Services, Asia's largest IT company. TCS provided him with the opportunity to work with their prestigious client Davita Kidneycare which brought him to the USA and join the firm as a senior data warehouse admin expert. He collaborated with Fortune 500 companies like Walmart, Cigna Healthcare, DaVita Kidney Care, and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals on critical projects involving enterprise data warehousing, big data lake development, and cloud migration.

One of his standout achievements was his involvement with Walmart's Data Café—a ground-breaking analytics hub that processed massive datasets (over 200 streams of external and internal data, including 200 billion rows of transactional data), enabling swift and informed decision-making. Khaitan's efforts significantly accelerated complex problem-solving, reducing processing times from weeks to minutes and opening the door to innovative insights.

Khaitan's expertise and passion have garnered him thousands of followers on LinkedIn, where he shares valuable insights and experiences related to cloud data engineering, healthcare, and technology. His posts have garnered millions of views, making him a trusted influencer in the global professional network.

Bitthal Khaitan's journey exemplifies the pivotal role that cloud data engineers play in the healthcare sector's evolution. With his expertise and passion, he is not only transforming the healthcare industry but also empowering organisations to harness the full potential of data-driven insights. As healthcare continues to embrace technology, professionals like Bitthal will remain at the forefront of driving meaningful change that positively impacts patient care, operations, and innovation.

— Anshul Panda is a content strategist for technology and entrepreneurship.