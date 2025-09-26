BITS Pilani Dubai sees record admission growth with 67 per cent international students

BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) has achieved it’s highest-ever admissions growth with the Class of 2025, marking a turning point for student diversity and academic excellence. This year’s incoming class reflects unprecedented cultural, academic, and geographic diversity, with nearly 67 per cent of students coming from outside the UAE, representing 11 countries across Asia, Africa, and the Gulf.

Spanning India, Singapore, Cyprus, Nigeria, Rwanda, Thailand, Pakistan, and several Gulf nations, this diverse cohort strengthens BPDC’s position as a global hub for higher education. The campus continues to attract high-achieving students, aligning with the UAE’s vision of becoming a leading destination for talent and innovation.

The 2025–26 admissions cycle saw a 62 per cent rise in First-Degree admissions across engineering and business programmes and a 180 per cent surge in Higher-Degree enrollments — the highest in the university’s history. The newly established Department of Management Studies also contributed to this growth, with MBA admissions increasing by 245 per cent.

Prof. Souri Banerjee, director of BPDC, remarked: “This record-breaking year reflects the growing trust in BPDC’s vision to develop future-ready leaders and innovators. The surge in admissions across engineering, science, and management demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class education in Dubai.”

“The Class of 2025 features a wave of high-achieving students pursuing programmes in Biotechnology, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Aerospace, Electronics, Business and more, ensuring a vibrant academic and cultural environment on campus. From science labs to student clubs, they bring fresh energy to research, leadership, and extracurricular life at BPDC,” highlighted Prof. R. Swarnalatha, associate dean of admissions and marketing.

Nahid Afshan, head of Admissions, added: “We are proud to have surpassed all previous admission records this year and to welcome one of our most diverse and ambitious cohorts yet. In response to the UAE’s rapidly evolving business landscape and the rising demand for skilled professionals in technology and management, we implemented a more proactive and targeted outreach strategy. This included representing BITS Pilani at over 100 student-focused events — from educational summits and career fairs to university expos and school exhibitions — alongside international outreach initiatives across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.”

With world-class engineering labs, interdisciplinary research centres, and partnerships with global industry leaders, BPDC is shaping the next generation of engineers and technologists driving the UAE’s innovation agenda.