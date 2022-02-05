BITS Pilani Dubai scores high in placements

Amsal Muneeb and Rouble Dhawan from BITS Pilani Dubai Campus Placement Division

Witnessing an unprecedented surge in job offers despite the pandemic, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC), recently announced a record jump of 17.5 per cent in campus recruitment compared to the previous year. BPDC also saw an increase in the average salary being offered through on-campus recruitment by 12.5 per cent. Extending job offers to final semester students were top MNCs like Landmark Group, Noon, PWC, Dabur, Zomato, Aster, Sobha Constructions to name a few.

Commenting on the successful placements season, Prof Srinivasan Madapusi, director, BPDC, said: “It was a challenging recruitment year, but our students persevered through hard work, persistence, and diligence, and they also benefited from the valuable relationships we have established with employers through our practice school programme.

Practice school gives an edge to the students as they get experiential learning in the corporate world beyond classrooms. Our students’ hard work in the classrooms, labs and internships, coupled with valuable teamwork and leadership skills acquired through various extra-curricular activities pays off for them with worthwhile careers. The successful placement of this batch of 2021 reinforces the strong return on investment in a BPDC education.”

BPDC is the first engineering institute in the UAE to incorporate 7.5 months of internship as part of the curriculum, called the practice school programme. Through this mechanism, the institute has established collaborations with over 400 companies who hire students on the campus for internship and eventually absorb them by offering them final placements as per their needs.