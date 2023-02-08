BITS Pilani Dubai Campus launches STEM Teachers Awards in UAE

Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 11:56 AM Last updated: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 11:59 AM

BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) in association with Science India Forum-UAE has announced the first edition of STEM Teachers Awards for High School Teachers in the UAE. The announcement of awards to recognise the efforts of STEM High School educators is in perfect alignment with the UAE Government’s Vision and the Ministry of Education’s National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, which emphasises the development of an advanced and forward-looking education system that prepares a skilled and productive workforce for the future. The award ceremony scheduled on April 29 will celebrate the UAE educators who go above and beyond their call of duty to inspire the next generation of explorers and innovators in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics popularly known as STEM.

Nominations for the award are accepted by the nominee themselves (self), the school, students, colleagues, and family members till February 15. Educators will be recognised in eight categories such as excellence in instructional leadership, academic excellence, innovation in pedagogy, outstanding digital transformation, best teacher award for initiating diversity, inclusion and well-being, for community engagement, outstanding projects and STEM teacher of the year award.

Commenting on the purpose of launching the STEM teachers awards, professor Srinivasan Madapusi, director of BPDC, said, “Globally, the STEM education market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 13 per cent, in line with increasing demand for STEM jobs.

The UAE Government has recognized this fact and has set targets in its National Strategy For Higher Education 2030 to build and achieve the highest scientific and professional education standards to serve UAE’s future generations. STEM school teachers have a critical role in inspiring students in the UAE to develop a passion for STEM subjects and contribute towards the UAE’s vision of a knowledge-based economy. This is crucial for UAE’s economic growth as these students in the future will meet the demands of a STEM-based economy.”

Further professor Madapusi said: “This award is designed to honour and recognize the leading STEM teachers in the UAE who have significantly contributed to the highest quality of teaching and learning in the field. These educators are true innovators who have achieved greatness through their innovative teaching practices and have led the way in promoting student learning in the community. The STEM Teachers Award is a platform that allows these educators to lead by example and inspire others to follow in their footsteps”.

Nomination forms need to be filled by the proposed nominees with a 500-word write-up describing their contribution towards the specific category nominated along with supporting documents. For nominations, criteria and details on categories click on the link:c

For further information, please email stemteachersaward@bitspilanidubai.ae or call +9714-2753700