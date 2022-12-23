BITS Pilani Dubai Campus launches masters in civil engineering programme

Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 2:56 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 3:33 PM

BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, (BPDC), one of the largest institutions dedicated to engineering and technology in the UAE, has announced a two year’s Master’s programme in civil engineering with specialisation in infrastructure engineering and management starting February 2023. The announcement comes on the backdrop of huge demand from the students as well as the ever growing construction sector of the UAE.

The construction industry is the essence of the UAE economy and plays an important role in the economic upliftment and development of the country. The industry saw a remarkable rebound of more than nine per cent in 2021 as Government of UAE announced considerable investments in infrastructure projects comprising of housing, tourism, and transport networks. The UAE construction market is expected to reach a value of $133.53 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.69 per cent over the forecast period of 2022-2027 as per the Mordor Intelligence report.

Given the pipeline of upcoming projects, it is evident that the UAE construction sector will need qualified civil engineers and the opportunities are plenty. The ME civil engineering programme is designed for next generation civil engineers and industry leaders who can spearhead the transformation of construction sector in UAE.

Srinivasan Madapusi, director, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, said: “ME Civil Engineering programme at BPDC aims to provide industry and the society with highly qualified civil engineers with the necessary expertise and skills for the sustainable development of the country. Civil engineers in any country are instrumental in successful implementation and completion of infrastructure projects. The civil engineering department at BPDC offers degree programme with modular academic structure and flexibilities like electives, hands-on projects, practice school, thesis, etc. Creative lab with 24 x 7 access is available for structured instruction as well as individualised projects. The strong student-led start-up culture is amply supported by relevant courses, a dedicated business incubation centre, and mentorship from alumni and business experts. I am extremely delighted to announce the ME programme in civil engineering and invite students to join us to build their careers in the UAE which is at the forefront of creating modern skylines and smart cities of the future."

Vivek B, head of civil engineering department at BPDC, said: "We aim to replicate the success of our BE civil engineering programme as we launch the masters. Our batch of 2022 B.E civil engineering saw 100 per cent placements with UAE based companies. Some of the recognised names in the industry such as Sobha Constructions, Sobha Realty, AESG Consulting, Ghantoot Group, Savills Middle East, Helix Metal and Building Contractorsetc have hired our students. Fresh graduates looking to expand their knowledge in the field and experienced professionals looking to climb the career ladder can gain advanced knowledge through our master's programme. Students can expect to pursue careers in the UAE in various positions such as project manager, construction manager, transportation planner, structural engineer, town planning manager, road Safety Manager, QA/QC engineer, etc."

ME civil with specialisation in infrastructure engineering and management programme includes the design, planning, construction, maintenance,finance,and management frameworks of various infrastructures across different sectors in civil engineering. This programme develops advanced technical knowledge in infrastructure engineering with strong emphasis on environmental and sustainability requirements as well as the economic constraints and challenges.The programme offers industry relevant courses such as construction management, infrastructure planning and management, project planning and management, construction project control systems, financing infrastructure projects, transportation systems planning and management, environmental impact assessment and many more. The courses are also structured and planned to be co-delivered along with experienced industry professionals to provide the practical exposure. The successful completion of the course helps the candidate to create new infrastructures as well as to manage the existing infrastructure systems.

The programme is offered with flexible timings to facilitate fresh graduates and working professionals starting from 2022-23 semester.