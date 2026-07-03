BITS Pilani Dubai Campus empowers future women engineers through leadership

As industries worldwide seek greater diversity in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, women at BITS Pilani Dubai Campus are increasingly taking the lead through student-driven initiatives that are helping shape future engineers, innovators, and technology professionals. Leading these efforts are the Society of Women Engineers, the IEEE Women in Engineering Student Branch Affinity Group, and the Association for Computing Machinery – Women, three student-led organisations that are creating opportunities for female students to build technical expertise, leadership skills, and industry readiness.

Together, these communities have created a vibrant ecosystem that encourages women to explore emerging technologies, connect with industry professionals, and gain the confidence to pursue careers across engineering and technology disciplines.

"At BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, we are committed to creating an inclusive ecosystem where talented young women are empowered to lead innovation, drive technological progress, and shape the future of engineering," said professor Souri Banerjee, director, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus.

As the UAE accelerates its ambitions in artificial intelligence, advanced technology, and innovation-led growth, increasing women’s participation in STEM has become a national and global priority. Over the past year, these chapters have organised a wide range of initiatives spanning artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, biotechnology, professional development, mentorship, and STEM outreach. Through technical workshops, competitions, industry interactions, and awareness programmes, students have gained valuable exposure to real-world applications of technology while strengthening their analytical, collaborative, and problem-solving abilities.

Among the notable initiatives conducted by SWE were workshops on real-time hand gesture recognition using artificial intelligence, data science applications in breast cancer detection, postgraduate education pathways, and no-code web application development. The chapter also conducted outreach activities for school students, introducing younger learners to STEM through interactive challenges and hands-on problem-solving exercises.

Similarly, the IEEE Women in Engineering chapter delivered an extensive programme of technical and professional development activities, including Generative AI workshops, interdisciplinary engineering competitions, machine learning outreach sessions for school students, and career-readiness programmes focused on personal branding, LinkedIn optimisation, résumé building, and interview preparation.

"Empowering women in engineering goes beyond increasing participation; it is about creating an environment where students develop the confidence, technical skills, and leadership qualities needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world. Through student-led communities such as SWE, and IEEE Women in Engineering, we are nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and preparing young women for meaningful careers in STEM,” said Prof. R. Swarnalatha, associate dean and faculty in-charge of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) and IEEE Women in Engineering (WIE) at BITS Pilani Dubai Campus.

ACM-W further strengthened the campus STEM ecosystem through mentorship programmes, AI-focused workshops, and collaborative learning initiatives. Among its flagship initiatives was JuMP (Junior Mentorship Program), which connected junior students with mentors across machine learning, cybersecurity, deep learning, and data science, building technical confidence through project-based learning. The chapter also hosted WiCoDE 2026, an ACM-W Asia-Pacific event organised in collaboration with the ACM-W Dubai Professional Chapter and led by Prof. Elakkiya R., Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science, bringing together global ACM-W leaders, industry professionals, faculty, and students from universities across the UAE to advance women’s participation in computing.

"ACM-W provides students with opportunities to build technical expertise, develop leadership skills, and grow through collaboration, mentorship, and innovation. Our goal is to empower young women to become confident technology professionals and future leaders," said Prof Sujala D Shetty, associate dean and faculty in-charge, ACM-W, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus.

Through partnerships with schools, industry, alumni, and professional organisations, the chapters continue to inspire more women to pursue STEM careers. Looking ahead, they will expand mentorship, industry engagement, and outreach programmes, reinforcing BITS Pilani Dubai Campus’s commitment to developing future-ready women leaders.