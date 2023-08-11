BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus elevates internship programme with industry advisory panels, garnering 47 per cent increase in engineering company participation

Industry advisory panels with 27 experts from various engineering fields anticipate challenges and find solutions

Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 10:40 AM

BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus has recently revolutionised its renowned 7.5-month internship initiative, the practice school programme, by introducing industry advisory panels. This strategic move has garnered a remarkable 47 per cent increase in the participation of core-engineering companies in this year's placement initiatives.

The newly formed Industry Advisory Panels (IAP) comprise 27 esteemed experts from various engineering fields who analyse market demands and anticipate potential challenges faced by graduates in the UAE's evolving landscape. The insights gleaned from these panels are utilised to enhance existing courses, develop cutting-edge modules, and seamlessly integrate industry requirements into the curriculum, ensuring students receive practical, real-time knowledge tailored to their chosen sectors.

Dr Gomathi Bhavani, faculty-in-charge of career services who facilitated the panel meetings this year, said: “The Industry Advisory Panels initiative is aimed at enhancing the employability of students and fostering deeper and more meaningful engagement every step of the way. We at BITS Pilani understand that practical, on-the-job learning is crucial to the success of our students and our panels – a unique endeavour – is another way for us to bring industry knowledge into our classrooms.”

Each industry advisory panel operates on a dynamic two-year term, and its members' expertise spans diverse areas such as cyber security and privacy, alternate channels of electronic communications, certification and auditing, wastewater solutions, regulatory and business development, sustainability, circular economy, project management, and cost-efficient approaches, among others.

Dr Srinivasan Madapusi and Dr Gomathi Bhavani

Professor Srinivasan Madapusi, director at BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, emphasised the benefits of this new initiative, stating, "A distinguishing feature of BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, is our strong link with external stakeholders, especially industry partners. Our unique practice school programme, comprising over seven months of full-time internship, positions our students advantageously in terms of industry exposure and career opportunities. With the formation of industry advisory panels, comprising industry leaders, we ensure our curriculum aligns with the skill-sets needed for the future."

Deepak Ramchand Bhatia, vice president — e& by Etisalat, chairperson, and advisor in the Industry Advisory Panels (IAP), proudly shares his alma mater's commitment to continuous improvement and highlights one of its newest initiatives, the introduction of Industry Advisory Panels. These panels facilitate discussions between educators, key industry leaders, and experts to bring important curriculum changes. Leveraging their experience and understanding of future technologies, these leaders help students at the University stay relevant in the ever-growing workforce. Bhatia envisions that the engineers of tomorrow from BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus will become industry leaders in their respective fields, making the project truly visionary.

Deepak Ramchand Bhatia and Krishna Kumar

Krishna Kumar, general manager, Oasis Investment Company LLC, Al Shirawi Group of Companies (Engineering Services Group), another advisor in the IAP at BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, emphasises the significance of industry education for futuristic learning. By addressing existing pain points, this education equips graduates with essential technical and non-technical competencies, including financial literacy, creativity, and emotional intelligence, effective decision-making, and problem-solving skills.

The practice school programme at BITS Pilani Dubai has consistently achieved remarkable success, with 30 per cent of students securing job offers in their chosen fields even before completing their studies. Impressively, 60 per cent of participating companies, including esteemed names like PWC, GE, Noon, HP, Uber, and Landmark Group, have extended job offers to their interns, demonstrating the program's effectiveness. Dr Sunil Manjarekar, CEO and MD of Sanbook Quality Consultancy, having partnered with BITS Pilani, Dubai for the last 10 years, says that this association continues to be a valuable source of exceptional talent and innovation.

With the implementation of Industry Advisory Panels, BITS Pilani Dubai renews its dedication to constant improvement and relevance in the fast-changing world of technology and industry. The institution aims to equip graduates with the necessary technical and non-technical competencies, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the workforce.

For more information visit www.bits-pilani.ac.in/dubai/.