BITS Pilani Dubai Campus brings fourth edition of Young Entrepreneurs’ Bootcamp to UAE

Candidates to get real-time opportunities to network with industry insiders

Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani, Dubai (BITS Pilani Dubai), renowned for its commitment to innovation and education, is set to introduce the Young Entrepreneurs’ Bootcamp (YEB) to the UAE. Having previously triumphed across all three BITS Pilani campuses in India, this exceptional initiative is now making its debut in Dubai, specifically tailored to inspire and empower high school students in Grade 9 and beyond.

YEB at BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, is a five-day residential programme for students in Grade 9 to 12, that offers insight into BITS Pilani's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. With interactive and engaging sessions by professors, industry leaders, alumni, and hands-on activities, students gain exposure to high-tech labs, global corporations, and innovative start-ups, to help unlock their entrepreneurial potential.

Students will interact and receive guidance from Unicorn founder, Prabhakar Reddy while understanding customer engagement and marketing from Anishkaa Gehani, founder at Yardstick Marketing. They will learn to convert failures into success stories from the journey of Rizwan Adatia, chairman of Cogef Group and will be groomed for their entrepreneurial journey by Dr Padmanabhan Seshaiyer, professor at Mathematical Sciences and Director at George Mason University, US. Interactions with women entrepreneurs and Alumni entrepreneurs will add more flavours to the programme.

Running from December 18 to 22, YEB promises to be a whirlwind of entrepreneurial discovery. This immersive workshop brings together budding young minds and industry experts and investors, providing fertile ground for nurturing innovative business ideas and shaping the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders.

The YEB selection process evaluates applicants based on their ability to identify real-world problems and propose sustainable solutions. Extra/co-curricular achievements and academic performance are also considered. The last date to apply for YEB is November 15.

Prof Srinivasan Madapusi, director of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, stated: “This marks an exhilarating moment for young visionaries as they embark on their journey at the Young Entrepreneurs' Bootcamp. Here, they will receive immediate feedback on their ideas and gain access to a network of esteemed mentors and investors who are ready to propel their visions to new heights. Within the vibrant ecosystem of BITS Pilani Dubai, it is our unwavering commitment to serve as catalysts for exceptional ideas, cultivating innovative thought, and extending a supportive hand to empower the promising prospects of tomorrow."

YEB offers invaluable takeaways, including insights on entrepreneurship, the ability to identify real-world problems and propose sustainable solutions, networking opportunities with mentors and investors, honed team-building skills, and a programme completion certificate.

The programme utilises design thinking, incorporating a guided Dubai tour to identify opportunities and venture into the entrepreneurial world, on-campus workshops, and SDG-based brainstorming sessions. Participants tackle mind-mapping challenges, identify societal and business problems, conduct research, build a value proposition, and segment target markets. The process culminates in developing feasible solutions, conducting analysis, and creating prototypes.

Participants will also engage in hands-on demonstrations, interact with BITS Pilani's student technical and social impact teams, enjoy activities tailored to nurture their body, mind and spirit, and network with some of the brightest young minds. They will also receive mentoring from BITS Pilani alumni who are founders of successful start-ups.

The YEB participation fee includes airport transfers, on-campus accommodation, meals, WIFI access, access to all programme sessions, access to the on-campus gym and recreational facilities, transport to industries and incubators, a Dubai city tour, and access to laundry facilities.

For further information and to apply, please visit www.bits-yeb.com/.