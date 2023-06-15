BITS Pilani, Dubai aces pan-UAE Martian Habitat challenge

Civil engineering students take both first and second prizes at the competition organised by the Institution of Structural Engineers

Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 5:28 PM

Civil Engineering students from BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus emerged victorious in the highly esteemed pan-UAE Martian Habitat Challenge recently. The award ceremony was organised by the UAE Regional Group of the Institution of Structural Engineers (iStructE).

The challenge brought together university teams from across the UAE, tasking them with designing structures suitable for human habitation in the harsh conditions of Mars. Aligned with the UAE's progressive mission to establish a human settlement on the Red Planet by 2117, this competition attracted exceptional talent and innovation.

The proposed designs were studied and evaluated on the basis of the strength and stability of the design, its efficiency and sustainability of the structure, innovation and materials used. The teams were also expected to consider the psychological well-being of the inhabitants when designing the structure. This meant incorporating elements such as natural light and recreational areas into their layouts.

Civil engineering students Aamir Ahmed, Vetha Varshini, Deeksha Sachan won first prize while Sarat Gireesh, Anoushka Chowdhary and Anesh Raja took home the second prize.

Professor Srinivasan Madapusi, director at BPDC, conveyed his congratulations to the winning students, stating, "The Civil Engineering students of BITS Pilani, Dubai have demonstrated their exceptional talent by securing both the first and second prizes in the iStructE Martian Habitat Challenge, surpassing competitors from universities across the UAE. We are immensely proud of their innovative thinking and technical proficiency, showcased in their designs that tackle the unforgiving Martian environment. As future leaders, we look forward to their contributions in this field."

Guiding the winning teams, Dr Akshay Venkateshwaran, deputy head of the department of civil engineering and recipient of the prestigious Frederick Palmer Prize by the Institution of Civil Engineers, UK, remarked, "As a practicing structural engineer, I can vouch for the rigorous demands of the competition, which called for in-depth analysis and design. As an educator, witnessing our students’ exceptional performance in this competition fills me with confidence and pride."

Cash prizes were handed out at the Martian Habitat Challenge award in the iStructE headquarters in Dubai.

