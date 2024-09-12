Bitget Wallet revolutionises Web3 with Web2 integration; surpasses 12 million active users

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 4:36 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 4:37 PM

Bitget Wallet, the leading Web3 wallet, has surpassed 12 million monthly active users (MAU) and crowned top Web3 wallet by app downloads. With setting new standards by driving mass adoption through seamless Web2 integration Bitget Wallet has made the transition to Web3 effortless for its users which has in return accelerated it growth.

By integrating with Web2 platforms, Bitget Wallet aims to make Web3 invisible to the user, simplifying onboarding and enhancing accessibility. This has propelled Bitget Wallet to become the most downloaded Web3 wallet globally, with nearly 2 million app downloads in August alone, according to App Store and Google Play data. As Bitget Wallet continues to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3, it is paving the way for onboarding the next billion users into the decentralised future.

Alvin Kan, COO at Bitget Wallet, highlighted that the company's impressive growth this year stems largely from deep integration with Web2 platforms, especially Telegram. "Leveraging Telegram's vast user base has created a viral effect, attracting a global audience unfamiliar with crypto." A key part of Bitget Wallet’s strategy is eliminating the technical barriers in onboarding users from Web2 to Web3, making Web3 services more accessible with simplified process. Using MPC (Multi-Party Computation) keyless wallet technology, users can easily create and manage wallets with familiar Web2 logins like email, Apple, Google, or Telegram accounts.

Since introducing MPC wallet supporting the TON network, interactions with the Telegram/TON ecosystem have become more convenient, with over 40 per cent of Bitget Wallet users now using the TON MPC wallet. By offering Telegram-based wallet logins and developing Telegram trading bots, the transition from Web2 to Web3 has been streamlined, with MPC wallet creation increasing by 2.7 times since opening to Telegram users.

The popular T2E (Tap to Earn) games within the TON ecosystem have further boosted user growth. Tomarket, a TON app invested by Bitget Wallet, gained over 20 million users in just two months, showcasing massive market potential. According to a recent report, TON ecosystem users prefer mobile apps, as opposed to traditional Web3 users who prefer browser extensions. This trend also shows that users now prefer Bitget Wallet over others, making it the top wallet of choice, used by 68 per cent of Telegram game users. Bitget Wallet's global expansion aims to offer financial solutions to underserved communities. By combining global reach with localised services, the wallet has overcome geographical and economic barriers, offering support in over 168 countries. Countries such as Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, India, Nigeria, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Australia, France, Portugal, the UK, Turkey, and Canada have seen user growth by 1000 per cent compared to last year, with many users accessing decentralised finance for the first time through Bitget Wallet. Bitget Wallet’s collaboration with over 50 TON ecosystem projects, such as Catizen, Tomarket, and Notcoin, has enhanced the Web3 user experience. Onchain data shows that Bitget Wallet contributes 17 per cent of active addresses on the TON network. Bitget Wallet has become a leader in the industry with its "platform-style" approach, combining multiple blockchain networks and supporting everything from crypto trading to NFTs and Launchpads, all in one easy-to-use app. Its features, like keyless wallets and account abstraction, make it easier for beginners to start using Web3. Known for its success in meme coin trading, Bitget offers tools like automatic slippage, gas-free transactions, fast trading modes, and AI-powered Smart Money tracking to help users make smarter trades. The company also launched a $10 million BWB ecosystem fund to support new blockchain services and projects. This has made Bitget the go-to wallet for meme coin trading on networks like Solana and Base. "With over 90% of tokens only available on decentralised exchanges (DEXs), we’re helping users tap into new opportunities," said Kan. "Our goal is to bring Web2 users into the world of Web3, making crypto easy to access, especially for those in regions where traditional finance is limited."

