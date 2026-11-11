BitDelta Pro signs on as Yas Lions title sponsor for Abu Dhabi T10 2026

BitDelta Pro, the multi-asset trading platform of the BitDelta Group, has signed on as the Title Sponsor of Yas Lions for the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10, the world's only ICC-sanctioned ten-over cricket league. The BitDelta Pro logo will appear on the Yas Lions jersey throughout the tournament, which runs from November 7 to 20 at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The agreement was signed at BitDelta's Dubai headquarters by group CEO Dr Demetrios Zamboglou and Yas Lions co-owner Robin Uthappa.

Yas Lions enter the tournament with one of the league's most experienced squads, featuring Jason Holder, James Vince, David Willey, Dasun Shanaka and Akeal Hosein, alongside a core of UAE talent.

The deal marks BitDelta Pro's first major sports activation since its 'Trade Beyond' brand refresh this month, centred on client experience across the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa.

"Cricket and trading share the same qualities: preparation, judgment and composure," said Dr Demetrios Zamboglou, group CEO of BitDelta. "Yas Lions play with real clarity under pressure, and that matches how we want clients to experience BitDelta Pro. We are proud to stand with them this season."

"BitDelta Pro's ambition and its focus on clarity for the client mirror what we are building with this team," said Robin Uthappa, co-owner and team director of Yas Lions. "We welcome them as title sponsor for the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10, and look forward to a partnership that extends beyond this tournament."

For more information, visit: bitdelta.pro.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leveraged products carry a high risk of rapid losses.