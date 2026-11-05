Birdfy introduces AI-powered birdwatching technology to help UAE families discover local wildlife

Birdfy is introducing its AI-powered birdwatching technology to UAE households, offering families a way to observe and identify local bird species through camera-equipped feeders. The technology combines automated species recognition, real-time notifications and video recording to support wildlife observation and informal environmental learning.

The initiative comes as digital technology creates new opportunities for residents to engage with their surroundings. In the UAE, where urban development exists alongside diverse natural habitats, birdwatching provides an opportunity to learn about resident and migratory species without travelling to dedicated wildlife reserves.

Birdfy's technology uses integrated cameras and artificial intelligence to identify visiting birds and provide information through a connected mobile application. Users receive notifications when birds approach the feeder, allowing them to observe activity remotely and review recorded footage.

The Birdfy camera bird feeder is designed for residential outdoor spaces, including suitable villa gardens and balconies where installation is permitted. Its automated identification system helps users distinguish between species while maintaining a visual record of bird visits. The technology also allows family members to share observations and compare sightings over time.

A Birdfy spokesperson commented: "Our aim is to make birdwatching more accessible to families who may not have previous experience identifying wildlife. By combining cameras with artificial intelligence, we want to help parents and children recognise the birds around them and develop a better understanding of their natural environment."

The UAE supports a variety of bird species, including hoopoes, bulbuls and seasonal migratory visitors. Observing these birds can introduce children to subjects such as biodiversity, habitat conservation and seasonal migration patterns.

For families managing school schedules and professional commitments, automated recording offers an alternative to traditional birdwatching activities that require extended periods outdoors. Children can review footage with parents, identify recurring visitors and gradually become familiar with species found in their neighbourhoods.

Birdfy's approach reflects the wider application of AI in everyday educational activities, where automated recognition tools can help users understand aspects of the natural environment.

Through its camera-based birdwatching systems, Birdfy aims to provide UAE households with another means of observing local wildlife while encouraging family participation in nature-based learning.