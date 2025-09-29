Binary debuts Passenger OS on a self-driving vehicle at Dubai World Congress

At the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, Binary showcased its passenger OS running live on an autonomous vehicle. Designed as the operating system for passenger time, it was paired with purpose-built hardware - together, what the company calls Binary TV.



With Binary onboard, passengers can see and share their trip, send turn-by-turn navigation to the driver, use in-ride voice translation (20+ languages), and request assistance. They can also watch videos, listen to music and podcasts, play quick games, and explore audio tours, all from a screen-native, touch-first interface.

“As LiDAR, radar, sensors, AI and cameras converge, differentiation shifts from mobility to experience. Mobility will not be the product, experience will, and it will decide who wins,” said Santosh Sarma, co-founder and CEO of Binary. “Our proprietary passenger OS turned idle ride time into useful time with utilities, information, entertainment, safety, and services, similar to best-in-class in-flight entertainment, inside the car.”

Intel predicts a fast-emerging Passenger Economy of about $7 trillion by 2050, including $200 billion from new in-ride applications and services, the layer Binary is building for. Binary already operates at real scale in the UAE, with 2,000+ taxis reaching millions of passengers each month, proving that a passenger-first OS can be deployed, updated, monetised, and measured like any modern platform.

For fleet operators, Binary delivers new revenue lines, enhanced passenger experience, and built-in feedback systems on a platform designed to integrate with most taxi dispatch and rideshare app ecosystems.