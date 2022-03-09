Billionaire Moishe Mana sets the international paradigm in tech hub development

By Dmitri Sharov Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 10:10 AM Last updated: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 10:11 AM

From Dubai to Miami, downtown sectors are being reimagined and rebuilt into sustainably powered, vibrant tech hubs.

The principal among the developers of this new framework is Billionaire developer Moishe Mana who is honing in on Downtown Miami for his next project.

With exciting new plans to positively disrupt Miami’s business and real estate ecosystem, Mana is working to revitalise the downtown Miami area and turn it into the new tech hub of the United States. Since demand for retail space in Miami has increased due to the influx of northerners and Latin Americans rushing to the Sunshine State, Mana has quickly jumped on the opportunity to buy several new downtown properties.

“Flagler District will be the driving economy of the US,” says Mana, “the first step to revitalise is getting the critical mass of buildings bought.” Mana has since done exactly that. In just a few months, he has acquired over 28,000 sq ft of land in the Downtown Miami area.

Mana’s tumultuous childhood in Tel Aviv ignited a need for change, which led him to move to New York City with just under $800 as a young 20-year old. There, he struggled to survive, starting out working as a dishwasher, but throughout his hardships, he always knew he would make it out of his tough situations stronger and more successful. Mana often said, “a boxer who didn’t get hit cannot be a boxer, and I know someday I am going to become a millionaire.”

Against all odds, he was right. Mana started and successfully grew a logistics company in NYC and later began buying properties in the city. His first purchase was an East Harlem parking lot which led him to continue to acquire more properties thereafter. However, he always knew that his greatest impact would not be in NYC but rather in other cities like Chicago, Jersey City, and Miami. “The industrial revolution caused the evolution of NYC whereas the digital revolution was perhaps the demise of NYC. People realised they no longer needed to be in the centre of a city to be successful,” said Mana.

This is when he shifted his focus to Wynwood and Downtown Miami. With a strong connection to Miami, due to frequent vacations to the city since the 80s, Mana’s vision became clearer and clearer each year. His idea for Miami has always been to create an ecosystem through his famous “live, work, and play lifestyle,” by turning the well-known tourist city into an industrial one fit for the digital age. Now, the CEO of Mana Common and largest private landowner in South Miami is fulfilling those dreams. He continues to focus on his project to revitalise downtown as it slowly becomes a global hub and the driving force of the US economy.