Bikanervala launches

17th outlet in the UAE

Indian F&B brand Bikanervala has launched its 17th outlet in the UAE at Hind Plaza located at the in the Gold Souk Extension.

The opening ceremony took place on March 16 by directors Pankaj Agarwal and Shweta Agarwal, alongside Ithra Dubai’s key management Lachlan Gydei, Shoaib Abdulrahim, and Chandu Siroya, founder of Siroya.

“With our Gold Souk outlet, we wish to bring the traditional brand taste closer to the ancient Dubai, and the community residing in and around there. Being one of the most popular heritage and trade area, we are expecting a good flow of tourists to the outlet. The community offers ample opportunities of business and growth, as well as well-equipped resources in terms of accessible public transportation, huge parking spaces, general utilities, etc. to seamlessly tap the prevalent opportunities” said Agarwal.

“The extension has developed an integral project comprising urban residences, offices, parks, trade shops, hotels, etc., which adds to the potential for an F&B brand like us to reach and connect a larger number of people. The traditional ancient charm that the area offers even with the key developments and high-end infrastructure is like a shared value for us.

“We, as a brand value, our culture and heritage want to cater to the world the rich taste and traditional flavours of Indian sweets and food items,”

added Shweta Agarwal.