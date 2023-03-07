Biggest surgical academic hospital network in the northern Emirates

Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 12:30 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 12:35 PM

Thumbay Healthcare Division has emerged as the largest academic network of hospitals in the northern emirates, providing surgical care of the highest quality with advanced surgical procedures and clinical care, which enables patients to not only opt for a shorter stay at hospitals, but also makes it cost effective.

The hospital has launched the free second opinion campaign in all its surgical department for patients to benefit from the services offered and consult specialist doctors with their problems. Normally, patients tend to postpone or delay their surgical procedures in fear of longer hospital stay, insurance coverage issues and quality care; hence, Thumbay Healthcare Division has made all this easy with free second opinion, cost effective surgery packages and coverage for all major insurance cards in all their hospitals. The division also provides free ambulance service for patents in need of emergency care and has a specialised chest pain centre for emergencies.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president at Thumbay Group, said: “We have always been strategic and provide quality in what we do, our network also is giving excellent opportunities for visiting surgeons to join us and use these facilities to benefit patients and get involved as adjunct faculty at our university. Our core areas of education, healthcare and research provide an excellent environment for growth and sustainability.”

Thumbay University Hospital is the largest private academic hospital in the Middle East region with 350 beds. As a state-of-the-art family healthcare destination, the hospital also has a dedicated 100-bed long-term care and rehabilitation unit, 10 modular surgical suites for all major specialties, centre for imaging, cath lab, ICU/CCU/NICU/PICU, advanced neonatal ICU, three Tesla MRI and 256-slice CT scan for surgical diagnosis, 10-bed dialysis unit, etc. Many unique services are offered at the hospital, including a specialised floor for the mother and child programme that comprises 10 labour and delivery rooms, NICU, SCBU and well baby unit.

Furthermore, the hospital is home to a therapeutic garden, and offers Marhaba services, along with presidential suite rooms, VIP rooms, and private rooms. The hospital also comprises a medical tourism department to serve medical tourists. Amenities for patients and visitors further include a multi-restaurant food court, movie theatre, coffee shops, health club, 1,000+ free parking spaces.

An affiliate of the academic hospital network of Thumbay Group, which has a professional workforce of 30 different nationalities serving patients in 50 different languages and serving patients from over 175 nationalities. Thumbay University Hospital patients benefit from the collaboration between their physician faculty, residents, and nurses as they develop best practices for clinical excellence and other health centres, including Thumbay Dental Hospital and Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospitals located in the Medicity. This excellence is reflected in the high-quality and safe care provided across all specialised teams. For more information, patients are advised to visit the website wwww.thumbayunivershospital.com or call 06 770 5555.