Biggest Annual Health Awards 2026 open nominations with 50+ categories

Health Magazine, in partnership with Thumbay Media, has officially opened nominations for the Annual Health Awards 2026, widely recognised as one of the UAE’s most influential healthcare recognition platforms.

Building on the success of previous editions, this year’s awards raise the bar again. A dedicated segment will honour 15 outstanding UAE nationals, alongside more than 50 categories that celebrate excellence across the healthcare ecosystem. The grand ceremony is set to take place in October 2026 in Dubai, bringing together the region’s most respected names in healthcare.

Over the years, the Annual Health Awards have evolved into more than just a recognition platform. They have become a stage where impact is acknowledged, innovation is highlighted, and stories of dedication are shared with a wider audience.

For the second consecutive year, Emirati healthcare professionals will be recognised through exclusive awards, reflecting their growing role in shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE. This initiative reinforces the nation’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent and advancing clinical excellence.

With more than 50 categories, the 2026 edition will cover a wide spectrum, from clinical excellence and surgical innovation to public health initiatives, wellness leadership, healthcare education, research, and patient care. The expanded scope ensures that every contribution, whether individual or institutional, has a platform.

What sets these awards apart is the visibility they offer. Supported by leading media partners and sponsors, and powered by Thumbay Media’s multi-channel reach across TV, print, digital, and social platforms, each nomination becomes more than an entry, it becomes a story worth telling. From frontline caregivers to healthcare entrepreneurs, from hospitals to wellness startups, nominees gain the opportunity to showcase their impact on a regional stage.

To ensure the highest standards of credibility and transparency, the awards follow a fully audited evaluation framework. Knight Frank joins as the official Jury Partner, reinforcing an independent, unbiased, and merit-based judging process. All nominations will be assessed by an eminent panel of healthcare professionals, academicians, and industry leaders, ensuring fairness and integrity at every stage.

Vignesh S Unadkat, COO of Thumbay Media, said: "This platform continues to grow in scale and significance each year. The 2026 edition is set to be our most expansive yet, bringing together excellence, credibility, and visibility for healthcare professionals across the region."