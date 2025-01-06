Big Ticket kicks off 2025: Dh25 million, luxury cars, and weekly millionaires await

As the clock struck midnight and the world ushered in 2025, Big Ticket made sure the new year began with a bang. This January, Big Ticket invites everyone to take part in its exciting promotion, where dreams are not just made — they are guaranteed.

The grand celebration of fortune kicks off with an astounding Dh25 million grand prize, setting the stage for an unforgettable start to the year. But that’s not all. In the spirit of new beginnings, Big Ticket is doubling the excitement with its much-anticipated weekly millionaire e-draws. Every week throughout January, one lucky participant will walk away with Dh1 million. Yes, you read that right! Four weeks, four millionaires, and countless dreams coming true.

The Big Win Contest is back, promising thrills like never before. Simply purchase at least two Big Tickets in a single transaction between January 1 and 26, and you’ll be entered into a draw for a chance to join the grand finale live on February 3. Four lucky contestants will compete in The Big Win Contest, vying for guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000.

For those with a passion for luxury on wheels, Big Ticket is revving up the excitement with not one, but two stunning cars up for grabs. Start the new year in style by winning the powerful BMW M440i during the February 3 live draw, or wait for the chance to win the epitome of sophistication, the Range Rover Velar, during the March 3 live draw.

Big Ticket’s January promotion is a celebration of endless possibilities, and you could be the next name they celebrate. Will 2025 be the year your dreams come true? Take the first step today! Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport. For all the latest news and updates on upcoming draws, make sure to follow Big Ticket’s social media platforms. The millionaire weekly E-draw dates: