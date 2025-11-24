Big Ticket is wrapping up November with its biggest prizes yet

As the month comes to a close, Big Ticket is giving customers even more reasons to dream big. Anyone who hasn’t purchased their Big Ticket yet still has time to enter one of the most exciting draws of the year.

Earlier this month, Big Ticket ran one of its most exciting limited-time promotions: the Race & Luxury Yacht Experience, giving 30 customers the chance to enjoy a VIP weekend in Abu Dhabi. Entries for this special promotion have now closed, and the 30 winners will be announced on 1 December on the Big Ticket website. If you didn’t get a chance to enter this month, now’s the perfect moment to create your Big Ticket account and stay updated so you never miss out on exclusive promotions like this again.

But November’s excitement doesn’t stop there. From now until November 30, every ticket purchased enters the Dh25 million grand prize draw, happening on December 3. In addition to the top prize, ten winners will each take home Dh100,000, giving even more players the chance to win incredible rewards.

For those who love a luxury ride, Big Ticket’s Dream Car Series continues to turn heads. This December, the spotlight is on the Maserati Grecale, followed by the BMW 430i in January — making it the perfect moment for car enthusiasts to take their shot at driving away in a brand-new dream machine. With this month’s buy 2, get 2 free offer, customers get even more chances to win big.

Whether you’re gearing up for the long weekend, dreaming about a luxury yacht under the winter sun, or picturing what Dh25 million could do for your 2025, November with Big Ticket is one of those moments you won’t want to miss. Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae and at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.