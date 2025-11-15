Big Ticket brings the spirit of the season to life with a race and luxury yacht experience

The air’s cooler, the list of plans is getting bigger, and weekends are filling up fast. November always brings that feeling of anticipation in the UAE — from National Day excitement to the Abu Dhabi race weekend, there’s a sense that the year is wrapping up on a high. And this time, Big Ticket is adding something special to the mix.

Throughout the month, every ticket bought comes with a chance to turn the season’s buzz into something unforgettable. The Race and Luxury Yacht Experience is a first-of-its-kind promotion giving 30 winners and their guests the chance to enjoy an all-out weekend of luxury in Abu Dhabi.

Anyone who purchases their ticket between November 1 and 21 will automatically be entered into a special e-draw. Each winner gets Dh10,000 in cash and an all-expenses-paid trip to Yas Marina for the race on December 6 and 7, complete with a three-night stay at a 5-star hotel, concert access, and transportation. For those flying in, return flights and airport transfers are included too.

And just when you think it can’t get better, it does. During the two-day yacht event, all 30 winners will board a luxury yacht for a chance to win even more, including Dh250,000 cash prizes awarded live on both days. The names of the lucky winners will be revealed on December 1, just in time for the long weekend celebrations.

If you miss the early draw, there’s still plenty to play for. Tickets purchased anytime before November 30 will enter the Dh25 million grand prize draw on December 3, where ten more winners will also walk away with Dh100,000 each.

And for car lovers, the excitement continues with Big Ticket’s Dream Car Series. The Maserati Grecale takes the spotlight in December, followed by a BMW 430i in January. This month’s buy 2, get 2 free offer gives everyone more chances to win.

Whether it’s the thrill of the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, enjoying a luxury yacht under the winter sun, or imagining what you’d do with your winnings, November with Big Ticket is shaping up to be one to remember.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae and at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.