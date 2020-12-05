Big Shopper Sale back with bigger deals
The Big Shopper Sale is back and is being held at Expo Centre Sharjah until December 5. Visitors can expect an avalanche of discounts and special offers that they can’t get anywhere else.
“We saw strong enthusiasm among residents for the first Big Shopper Sale and that is the primary reason we are organising a second edition this soon, which is very unusual for any trade or consumer event,” said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.
Big Shopper Sale 2020 will feature the region’s largest showcase of fashion products and accessories at bargain prices. Despite the prevailing trend of online sales and hybrid events including Black/White/Yellow Friday and Cyber Monday sales, the Big Shopper Sale will once again be a bigger draw owing to its extensive range of products, biggest line-up of retailers at one place and rock-bottom prices.
Being a physical exhibition, the Big Shopper Sale offers visitors the touch and feel of products on display, elements that simply can’t be reproduced electronically, even in the most realistic virtual or hybrid world.
“With more than 500 brands vying for their attention, visitors can be sure that most of the premium and popular brands available in the country will be up for grabs at the Big Shopper Sale. For exhibitors, apart from offloading their stocks, the event helps in promoting their brands and products to thousands of prospective clients,” said Sultan Shattaf, sales and marketing director.
The five-day exclusive sale will have an entry fee of Dh5 while children below 12 enter for free.
