Big Bad Wolf Books today opens the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Ajman 2026, which runs for eight days from Tuesday, November 24 to Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at Emirates Hall (Emirates Hospitality Centre), Al Jurf 2, Ajman.

The sale was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media; Majid Al Nuaimi, Director of Investments and Partnerships at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and Board Member of Big Bad Wolf Books UAE; and Andrew Yap, Co-Founder of Big Bad Wolf Books. It is held in partnership with the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media and with the support of the SBA, a partner of Big Bad Wolf Books.

The 2026 edition brings over 500,000 books to readers across Ajman and the Northern Emirates, with discounts of up to 90 per cent on selected titles. Admission is free, and the sale is open daily from 10 am to midnight.

Majid Al Nuaimi, director of Investments and Partnerships at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and Board Member of Big Bad Wolf Books UAE, said: "This return comes at a meaningful time. Last month, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, approved the Ajman Lifelong Learning Strategic Framework, which emphasises inclusive access to learning and its role in family and community life."

"The purpose of Big Bad Wolf Books Sale complements this ambition. Books offer people a way to explore ideas, develop their interests and continue learning at every age. Making them more accessible helps bring those opportunities into everyday life," he added.

Abdallah Alobeidly, director of the Events, Programmes and Talents section at the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said: "The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale represents an important platform to connect communities with books, ideas and creativity, bringing together publishers and audiences to engage with one another. By bringing a wide and diverse selection of books closer to readers, it encourages people of all ages to explore new subjects, discover new perspectives and develop a stronger relationship with reading."

The collection spans over 10,000 titles, with 58 per cent of the titles new compared with the previous Ajman edition, giving returning visitors more to discover. Readers can explore picture books, comics, young adult fiction and thrillers, alongside science, history, biographies, self-development and lifestyle titles. Activity books, colouring books and bedtime stories also offer plenty of choice for younger readers.

Registered Big Bad Wolf Books members can access Unbelievable Deals on selected promotional books from Dh2, subject to availability and a two-unit limit, alongside specially priced clearance titles. On eligible English-language books at ordinary event sale prices, registered members receive an instant rebate of Dh10 for spending Dh200 to less than Dh300, Dh20 for spending Dh300 to less than Dh400, or Dh35 for spending Dh400 or more, on a single receipt.

Students, educators, librarians and members of approved libraries get 5 per cent off when purchasing a minimum of three eligible books per receipt. Approved institutions get 8 per cent off on purchases of Dh2,000 or more, and approved bulk buyers get 10 per cent off on purchases of Dh8,000 or more. Offers cannot be combined, and terms and exclusions apply.

For more information, visit www.bigbadwolfbooks.com.