Bhima Super Woman Finale delivers an unforgettable night in Sharjah

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 11:45 AM

The grand finale of Bhima Super Woman Season 3 was held at the Sharjah Expo Centre, captivating a packed audience with an evening full of inspiration and the message of women empowerment. Alphia James was crowned the winner, standing out among ten contestants with her remarkable performance, as chosen by the jury.

The event commenced at 6:00 pm on June 22, and the inauguration ceremony was marked by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by B Bindu Madhav, managing director of Bhima Jewellers. Also present were Abid Mohammed, general manager of Neo Hair Lotion; Anjali Lakshmi, assistant manager of Eastern Condiments MENA; R.V. Raghupathi, head of retail business at Lulu Exchange; RJ Nyla Usha from Hit 96.7 FM; RJ Keerthana, brand communication manager at Tamil FM; and Jubi Kuruvilla, managing director of Equity Plus Advertising.

The event celebrated the resilience and achievements of ten extraordinary women from diverse backgrounds. The finalists—Megha Sagar Shettar, Sangeetha Bhaskar, Krishna B. Nair, Priya Rajan, Sifna Aliyar, Shilpa Sreekumar, Ninnin Kassim, Hajarabi Valiyakath, Rowena Britto, and Alphia James—showcased their strength and determination, offering the audience an evening of inspiration and empowerment. Alphia James emerged as the winner after a series of meticulously planned preparation stages and impressive performances. The presence of esteemed judges added to the event's prestige. The jury included renowned South Indian actress Bhavana, celebrated for her exceptional acting skills; Indian editor and CEO of Align Media Manju Ramanan, known for her insightful media work; and prominent fashion and lifestyle icon Achu Oomman. Their expertise and experience ensured a flawless and precise judging process. The judges remarked on the difficulty of their task, given the high quality of performances from all contestants.

Alphia James, the winner of Bhima Super Woman Season 3, was awarded 100 grams of gold. Sifna Aliyar, who won the Neo Best Hair Award, received an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Sangeetha Bhasker, winner of the Eastern Cooking Contest, was awarded an Dh1,000 shopping voucher.

In addition to recognising extraordinary women, the grand finale featured a mesmerising musical performance by renowned singer Naresh Iyer. His performance, along with his band, enthralled the audience with moments of musical and dance excitement.