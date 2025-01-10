Bhima Jewellers celebrates milestones with store opening anniversaries in Dubai

Bhima Jewellers, renowned for its impeccable craftsmanship and exquisite designs, recently marked significant milestones with the anniversaries of its store openings in Dubai. The flagship store in Karama, Dubai celebrated its ninth anniversary, while the Rolla store in Sharjah marked its sixth year of operation.

On this momentous occasion, U Nagaraja Rao, director of Bhima Jewellers, expressed gratitude to the brand’s loyal customers, both residents and tourists, for their continued support. He also highlighted the special anniversary promotional offers available at the respective stores and reassured customers of the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences through superior purity, craftsmanship, and a diverse range of products.

Rao further emphasised the UAE’s tax-friendly policies, noting that these initiatives allow travelers to maximise the value of their purchases through convenient VAT refunds, enhancing the appeal of shopping at Bhima Jewellers. As part of Dubai’s ongoing shopping festival, the retail teams at Bhima Jewellers’ outlets across Dubai and other emirates have been welcoming tourists, offering a fine selection of exquisite jewellery pieces designed to cater to both contemporary and traditional tastes, perfect for any occasion.

The brand remains dedicated to providing its customers with an exceptional shopping experience that blends luxury, quality, and value.