‘Bharat Utsav’ festival set to promote Indian culture and traditions

The event is scheduled for August 13 to 15

Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 5:26 PM

‘Bharat Utsav’, a three-day event celebrating the spirit of Indianness for the residents of the UAE, is all set to take place in Dubai. DCom Design FZE has been well-known for organising events and exhibitions across Dubai for the last 12 years and this event is going to be the first festival dedicated to the soul of Indian culture and traditions.

Vikas Bhargava, organiser at DCom Design FZE, said: “I have been to many events and festivals but none of them aimed at portraying Indian arts and aesthetics in the way we are planning to display, which includes live classical Indian musical and dance performances, literary discussions, entertainment and so much more.” Bhargava also added that the event is like a heartfelt tribute to his fellow countrymen staying in the UAE and aims to bring forward their hidden talents in the form of various art forms that make Indian culture unique in its own way. The event is scheduled for August 13 to 15.

For the participation or any other information about the festival one can call on +971 557847485 or email: dcom@eim.ae.