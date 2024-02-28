Beyond horizons – A symphony of innovation

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 11:38 AM Last updated: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 11:41 AM

The Consulate General of Italy in Dubai and the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi has announced the opening of 'Beyond Horizons' (a digital catalogue), the first-ever exhibition of contemporary and modern Italian art at Art Dubai.

Follow us on







The exhibition, which started on Wednesday (February 28, 2024), is commissioned by the Consulate General Cultural Institute and it is curated by Alfredo Cramerotti and Auronda Scalera, curators of Art Dubai Digital.

'Beyond Horizons' is dedicated to the intersection between innovation and creativity, showcasing how digital media provide new pathways for imagination, as well as why previous forms of expression are still significant in the contemporary age.

Trusting that Italian artists are maestros in expressing the spirit of their time through their work, 'Beyond Horizons' provides a collective platform for dialogue on how art and technology are shaping each other.

Participating artists and galleries

> Adelaide Cioni, P420

> Annibale Siconolfi, Art In Space

> Dangiuz, 10f1

> Enzo Cucchi, Madragoa

> Fabrizio Plessi, Immaterika

> Giulia Dall'Olio, Studio G7

> Jacopo Di Cera, Ninetysixtyeight

> Marinella Senatore, Mazzoleni

> Marisa Merz, Giorgio Persano

Timings

Public Days

* Friday, March 1, 2-9pm

Weekend

* Saturday, March 2, 2-9pm

* Sunday, March 3, 12-4pm