Apparel Group brand Beverly Hills Polo Club celebrates the launch of its 150th store in the region

Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 5:22 PM Last updated: Tue 16 May 2023, 5:32 PM

Apparel Group’s iconic American lifestyle brand, Beverly Hills Polo Club, marked the grand opening of its 150th store across the region with a spectacular, star-studded event held at the prestigious Dubai Mall on May 12. The celebration embodied the brand’s continued success and expansion in the region, reaffirming its position as a leading fashion retailer.

The glamorous event was attended by an esteemed line-up of guests, including Nilesh Ved, founder and chairman of APPCORP Holding, Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group, and Kamal Kotak, COO at Apparel Group.

Adding glitz to the evening were celebrity guests Dr Kholoud AlZaher and Ameen Abo Hani, both renowned Kuwaiti influencers, who joined the festivities and praised the brand’s commitment to style and quality.

Guests were treated to an unforgettable experience featuring live mannequins, interactive perfume-making, and virtual reality (VR) activation zone, where the attendees stepped into a hot air balloon basket, immersing themselves in the sensation of floating above the city. The talented Algerian singer and guitarist, Amine, provided a mesmerising musical performance, adding to the overall ambiance of the evening.

Reflecting on the milestone, Sima Ganwani Ved, founder and chairwoman at Apparel Group, said: "Opening our 150th Beverly Hills Polo Club store is a testament to our strategic vision and dedication to offering customers premier fashion and lifestyle experiences. This significant milestone showcases our unwavering belief in Beverly Hills Polo Club’s ongoing growth and successful future in the region."

The grand launch of Beverly Hills Polo Club’s 150th store generated buzz within the fashion world, showcasing the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional retail experiences and unparalleled customer service. With its trendy designs and iconic logo, Beverly Hills Polo Club has solidified its status as a symbol of style and sophistication for shoppers across the region.