Bestax introduces AI-enabled accounting services for UAE businesses

Bestax Chartered Accountants has launched a new suite of AI-enabled accounting services for UAE-based businesses, as demand grows for faster and more accurate financial reporting across the country.

The company said the upgraded service uses artificial intelligence to automate routine tasks such as bookkeeping, bank reconciliation, expense categorisation and report generation. It is aimed at companies of all sizes, from small businesses to large international enterprises, that have struggled with the increased workload created by the UAE’s corporate tax regime, introduced in June 2023.

Under current Federal Tax Authority rules, businesses must maintain accurate financial records for at least seven years and file annual corporate tax returns within nine months of the financial year-end. Errors or late filings can trigger administrative penalties.

Bestax said its accounting services in Dubai now include AI-powered tools that flag inconsistencies in real time, match invoices to bank entries and prepare draft financial statements for review.

"Automation frees up time for the work that actually needs human judgment, such as tax planning and advisory," a Bestax spokesperson said. "It also helps reduce the small errors that create big problems at audit."

The shift reflects a wider trend in the UAE accounting sector. Several firms have integrated AI and ML-based tools into their workflows over the past year, in line with the country's broader digital transformation goals under the "We the UAE 2031 vision".

Demand for automated accounting is expected to grow further as compliance requirements tighten and the volume of financial data handled by UAE businesses continues to rise.