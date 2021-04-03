Best time to invest in gold

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest jewellery retailers globally, is providing customers with the opportunity to benefit from the reduced gold rate. The brand has announced this offer as part of the upcoming festive season. Customers can pay a 10 per cent advance for their favourite jewellery and block the gold rate until May 14, protecting themselves from any increase in gold rate during this period.

If the gold rate increases at the time of purchase, customers can avail of the blocked rate and if it reduces they can still draw mileage from the reduced rate. This offer will be valid until May 14 across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlets in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia and the US.

“The ‘Be Gold Smart’ campaign has been designed in such a way that our customers do not have to worry about gold rate fluctuations. The main attractiveness of this campaign is that the customer always gets the benefit of the lower gold rate, during purchase,” said Shamlal Ahamed, managing director of international operations.

In addition to the 10 per cent option, customers can also pay 50 per cent and 100 per cent of the amount in advance to get gold rate protection for 90 days and 180 days respectively. This option will be available to customers throughout the year across all stores of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.