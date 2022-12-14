Best technologies show cased at Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon
From 1 until 4 November, the Web Summit 2022 was held at Altice Arena & Fil in Lisbon.
More than 70,000 industry change-makers from 160 countries gathered for the industry's largest event of its kind this year. It brought together founders and CEOs of technology companies, high-growth startup C-suite personnel, politicians, and heads of countries. Among the participants were industry giants from the worlds of IT, fintech, e-commerce, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, data transmission technology, the Internet of Things, and Big Data. Think Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Siemens, Apple, Amazon, and many more.
Besides the exhibition, each exhibitor was handed the opportunity to tell their story and showcase their brand to the world. According to the organisers, the event proved to be an excellent opportunity for the legion of 1,000+ investors who came to see the latest and greatest products and projects in the fields of education, medicine, entertainment, media, and analytics.
There were over a thousand speakers too, representing leading global corporations, governments and a host of well-known public figures. Among them were Changpeng Zhao, co-founder and CEO of Binance; Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice-president of environmental initiatives; Nick Storonsky, founder and CEO of Revolut; António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal; and Noam Chomsky, linguist, philosopher, writer, social critic, and activist. They shared their vision of the future, including trends and projects that deserve real attention, also talking about how companies can grow and actually make money during a crisis.
In addition to Revolut, another British company that was present is Intis Telecom in partnership with the leading domain name registrar and web hosting company from the UAE - AEserver.com, doing a standout job and presenting its it.com domain zone at the Web Summit. Event visitors were able to learn more about the advantages of a domain zone from the company representatives and invited experts present. Intis Telecom received the official status of a registrar this summer and by the time the Web Summit ended, the company had sold more than 3,000 domain names.
Intis Telecom has developed a new AI generator of domain names, which was launched and demoed in Lisbon too. This machine-learning-based solution assists potential owners of corporate and personal websites in selecting the best domains in terms of topics and search engine optimisation.
The next Web Summit will take place in November 2023 in Lisbon.