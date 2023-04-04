Best places to sell your luxury watches in Dubai

Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 12:15 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 12:17 PM

Dubai is one of the world's top luxury markets, with a thriving economy and a dense population of affluent consumers. The city is home to numerous luxury watch retailers, pre-owned dealers and auction houses specializing in high-end watches. If you are looking to sell your luxury watch, you have a wide range of options to choose from. In this article, we guide you through the process of selling your watches in Dubai.

Sell luxury watches in Dubai

The UAE has emerged as one of the world's most desirable destinations for watch enthusiasts. This comes as a result of the watches available in the region. From high-end watch retailers to specialised pre-owned watch dealers, the avenue to buy and sell luxury watches are plenty.

If you are looking sell luxury watches in Dubai, here are some essential tips to note:

Research and identify the market value of your watch

Choose the right sales channel

Prepare your luxury watch for sale

Keep the watch documents handy

Set a fair asking price

Research and identify the market value of your watch

When you decide to sell your luxury watch, it is important to understand its value. Knowing the market value of your watch will help you set a fair asking price for it. In the world of high-end watches, several factors influence the value of luxury watches.

Some of the most predominant factors that affect the value of your watch are brand, model, rarity and condition of the watch. You can research the value of your watch in multiple ways. Some of the most effective ways to do it are as follows:

● Consult price guides

● Check with online marketplaces

● Seek advice from a specialised watch dealer or appraiser

Choose the right sales channel

You can sell your luxury watch in Dubai in several different ways. Here are some of the most common sales channels for premium watches in Dubai:

● Authorised dealers: One of the first things that come to your mind is to sell the watch to an authorized dealer. If your watch is from a reputed brand like Rolex, Audemars Piguet or Patek Philippe, you can sell the watch to authorised dealers itself. While most authorised dealers are only allowed to sell watches, some stores deal in buying and selling pre-owned watches. The price you obtain for the watch will depend on the market value and condition of the watch.

● Online marketplace: There is a large number of online platforms that deal in luxury watches. These platforms engage in both the buying and selling of luxury watches. How this works is that the platform allows you to create a listing of your watch with HD photos and a product description. Based on the sale of the watch, the platform providers will charge you a specific predetermined commission. The benefit of selling online is that you get a more comprehensive reach without spending too much on advertising.

● Pre-owned dealers: In Dubai, UAE there is a selected number of high-end pre-owned luxury watch dealers who specialise in buying and selling premium watches. You can walk into one of these pre-owned stores to list your watch on their site or to have it displayed at their store. The commission pattern remains the same and is charged after the sale of the watch.

● Auction house: If you own a rare and collectable timepiece, the possibility of obtaining a greater price is high through auction houses. Based on the exclusivity of the watch and the demand it holds, several bidders might up the value of these watches. The drawbacks of auction houses are that they charge a high commission, and there's no assurance that they will sell your watch successfully.

● Private sales: Another way to sell your watch would be to indulge in direct sales. This is a one-to-one transaction between you and the buyer. It can be a good option when you are looking to make quick sales for negotiable prices.

Prepare your luxury watch for sale

Once you have chosen your sales channel, you must prepare your watch for sale. As mentioned above, one factor that determines your watch's value is its condition. Therefore, preparing your watch involves cleaning it thoroughly and ensuring it is in good working condition.

You may also choose to service your watch by professionals, especially if the watch hasn't been serviced for several years. A well-maintained timepiece will command a higher price in the pre-owned market.

Keep the watch documents handy

Another essential factor influencing price is the availability of the original box and paperwork. Therefore, it is important for you to always retain the original paperwork and box of the watch if you are thinking about selling your watch.

When you approach a pre-owned dealer to sell your watch, make sure to keep your watch documents handy to attain a fair price for the watch.

Set a fair asking price

When setting a watch price, it is important to be realistic and not superficial. As the watch's owner, you must consider its rarity, market value and condition to decide on a fair price. Subsequently, you should leave room for negotiation, as stringent deals are hard to crack.

Dubai, the most lucrative region to sell luxury watches

Following all the aspects that we have discussed above can ensure you a seamless luxury watch-selling experience in Dubai. The region caters to an upscale market; therefore, the demand for luxury watches remains persistent.