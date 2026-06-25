Best Life Fertility Center in UAE receives EIAC accreditation, strengthening IVF laboratory standards

Best Life Fertility Center has received accreditation from the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC), reinforcing its commitment to internationally recognised standards in laboratory and fertility services in the UAE.

As Dubai's official accreditation authority, EIAC evaluates healthcare laboratories against globally accepted requirements, including ISO 15189 standards for medical laboratories. The accreditation reflects that the centre’s laboratory systems and quality management processes meet strict benchmarks for accuracy, reliability, and quality assurance.

The recognition highlights the growing importance of quality assurance in reproductive medicine, especially as demand for advanced fertility clinics in UAE continues to rise. Maintaining strong and reliable laboratory systems is essential in fertility care. Procedures such as embryo culture, fertility diagnostics, cryopreservation, embryology monitoring, and semen analysis all depend on highly controlled environments and carefully managed protocols to ensure accuracy and safety at every stage of care.

Besides EIAC accreditation, Best Life Fertility Center also holds accreditation from Joint Commission International (JCI), one of the leading organisations dedicated to healthcare quality and patient safety. While EIAC focuses primarily on laboratory competence and technical systems, JCI evaluates broader areas including clinical governance, patient-centred care, healthcare management practices, and safety standards. Together, these accreditations represent a comprehensive approach to quality across both laboratory and clinical environments and reflect the increasing emphasis on standardised processes and evidence-based practices in modern fertility care.

Best Life Fertility Center provides a complete range of fertility and reproductive health services, including IVF (in vitro fertilization), ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection), fertility evaluations, embryo and egg freezing, fertility preservation, and male and female infertility assessments. Treatment plans are tailored to individual medical needs, diagnostic results, and patient fertility goals.

The centre has a dedicated medical team headed by Dr Mazen Dayeh, a reproductive medicine specialist with extensive experience in the field. He graduated from Saint Petersburg I.P. Pavlov State Medical University in Russia and later earned a PhD from the Russian Academy for Medical Sciences. His clinical approach focuses on personalised treatment planning and evidence-based reproductive care.

The EIAC accreditation is part of the centre’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the quality and consistency of its clinical and laboratory services. It reflects a focus on structured systems that support both patient trust and reliable outcomes across fertility treatments and laboratory processes.

Best Life Fertility Center added that it will continue refining its approach to ensure patients receive reliable care supported by well-established clinical practices.