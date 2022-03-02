Bernadette Schaeffler Brings Luxury Home collection

By Kelin Dillon Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 9:00 AM

While modern consumer trends may come and go as quickly as the changing seasons, one thing certainly never goes out of style: class. As the crux of quality and elegance, the class has been largely lost in the present-day marketplace in favour of fast fashion and second-class manufacturing standards. Not so for German-born, Dallas-based tastemaker Bernadette Schaeffler, whose internationally recognized line of luxury home goods and jewellery pieces – the Bernadette Schaeffler Collection – has brought the class back to contemporary consumers with vigour and finesse.

Between her family’s retailing past, her higher education in business, and once owning and operating a store out of Dallas’ famed Art’s District for more than a decade, Schaeffler has long had her finger on the pulse of present-day luxuries – an experience she now brings with her into her onymous collection. Tapping into her European roots, Schaeffler has found a way to bring a luxurious feel into otherwise mundane household items, elevating at-home necessities like coffee machines into bona fide art pieces with premium calfskin and diamond accents and other carefully designed touches.

Always sourcing her wares from the world’s foremost craftsmen in their trades, the Bernadette Schaeffler Collection has expanded to encompass high-end goods across a variety of sectors, offering high-end fashion jewellery, dining accents, home accessories, furniture and more all hand-picked by Schaeffler herself. This diverse offering gives consumers the chance to add class and decorum to their homes and personal wardrobes, all backed by Schaeffler’s European-influenced luxury savvy.

Recently, Schaeffler has expanded beyond curation and into designing her line of eye-catching accessories, Bernadette’s Signature Jewelry Collection. Each piece evokes the elegant and sophisticated aura Schaeffler has become renowned for, crafted from colourful stones that offer an affordable cost alongside a luxurious look that’s exclusively available at the Bernadette Schaeffler Collection.

Backed by her keen eye for detail, Schaeffler’s Bernadette Schaeffler Collection has made waves among international and American consumers alike, bringing some much-needed class back to the modern consumer marketplace in the process.