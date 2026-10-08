Benny Benassi and Morten to headline third edition of FREQUENCY 971 at Coca-Cola Arena

FREQUENCY 971 returns to Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, October 10, 2026, for its third edition, bringing international and regional electronic music artists together. Headlining the line-up are Italian DJ and producer Benny Benassi and Danish DJ Morten, joined by Dubai-based DJ Slim.

The event will feature a mix of electro-house, future rave and contemporary electronic music, with each artist bringing their distinct sound to the stage.

Having performed in Dubai several times, Benny Benassi said: “I’ve played Dubai many times and the energy here is always special. I’m really looking forward to coming back for FREQUENCY 971 and bringing my signature sound to the dancefloor.”

Benassi rose to prominence with the release of Satisfaction in 2002, a track that helped define the electro-house sound. His debut album, Hypnotica, earned a European Border Breaker Award, while subsequent releases, including Rock ’N’ Rave and Electroman, further established his career.

He has collaborated with artists including Madonna, John Legend, David Guetta and Chris Brown, and performed at major festivals such as Coachella, Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival. His 2022 rework of Satisfaction with David Guetta introduced the track to a new generation of listeners.

Joining him is Danish DJ and producer Morten, known for his future rave sound developed alongside David Guetta. His collaborations include artists such as ARTBAT, RAYE, Aloe Blacc and Trippie Redd, while his festival appearances include Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival.

Morten said: "I’m excited to be part of FREQUENCY 971 and to bring my Future Rave sound to Dubai. It’s going to be a night of big energy, and I can’t wait to feel the energy from the crowd."

Completing the line-up is Dubai-based DJ Slim, known for his energetic sets and performances across different electronic music styles.

Now in its third edition, FREQUENCY 971 brings together international electronic music artists and regional DJ talent at Coca-Cola Arena.

The event is presented by Lovin Dubai, with Full Circle and support from Dubai Calendar.

Ticket prices

Fanpit Standing (21+) – Dh349

Diamond – Dh299

Gold – Dh249

Silver – Dh199

Regular Standing (21+) – Dh149

Bronze – Dh99

Elevate Deck (21+) – Dh750

Tickets are available now at coca-cola-arena.com