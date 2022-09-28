Benchmark of Strength

Richard Drew, Principal, Jumeira Baccalaureate School (JBS)

With its IB curriculum and extracurricular offerings, the school is committed to offering original ideas and tailoring them to the needs of its students

Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 12:11 PM

Jumeira Baccalaureate School (JBS) is committed to training students for occupations of the future by developing their passions and abilities as part of its mission to build the leaders of tomorrow. An International Baccalaureate (IB) world school for Pre-KG to Grade 12 located in the heart of Dubai, JBS prepare students for the innovation age by igniting their passions, purpose and curiosity through challenge and high expectations. JBS students’ outstanding results in the IB Diploma Programme lie above the global average and is a benchmark of strength. Additionally, the school works tirelessly to promote an active lifestyle among its students while teaching them good teamwork and communication techniques. The school focuses on fostering community awareness, concern, and the abilities necessary to contribute to society such as self-reflection, resilience, and teamwork.

“Truly excellent education is about developing a passion for life-long learning and a capability for independent thinking. IB learners strive to become inquirers, knowledgeable, thinkers, communicators, principled, open-minded and caring, risk-takers, balanced, reflective and confident. They are articulate students who are encouraged to discover interests that extend beyond the classroom,” said Richard Drew, Principal at JBS.

The school operates on the tenet of accepting and appreciating diversity and works to fulfil its goal by: