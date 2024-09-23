Ben Sulayem celebrates AIX Racing Formula 2 win with AIX Racing over Baku, Azerbaijan GP
AIX Racing celebrates a thrilling victory in the Baku Sprint Race with Joshua Duerksen taking the checkered flag
The streets of Baku witnessed a historic moment this weekend as AIX Racing driver Joshua Duerksen stormed to his first-ever Formula 2 victory. Starting from P4, Duerksen displayed exceptional skill and strategic driving to conquer the challenging Baku City Circuit. This win marks not only a personal milestone for the Paraguayan driver but also the first-ever Formula 2 win for his home country. Since AIX Investment Group took full acquisition of the team in May, this marks the second win for the team and the first in the Middle East, a huge milestone for the group.
AIX Racing continues its winning streak, making Duerksen's victory the second for the team this season, following Taylor Barnard's triumph in Monaco. The Baku win is a testament to the unwavering dedication and talent of both Duerksen and the entire AIX Racing team.
To commemorate his triumph, Duerksen and his team alongside AIX Racing Team Principle Morne Reinecke, presented a personalised National Paraguayan football team shirt to the FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The gesture was a heartfelt tribute to his home country and a recognition of the support he has received throughout his racing career and into the first race back in the Middle East.
A Weekend of Triumph and Resilience
The scorching Baku heat presented a formidable challenge for all teams and drivers. However, AIX Racing remained undeterred. Duerksen's strong P7 grid position in the Feature set the stage for an exceptional performance in the final race on Sunday, where he brought back an additional 8 points to the team bringing them up in the standings for a promising finish to the season. His victory showcased AIX Racing's commitment to excellence and strategic race planning.
Building on Success
The Baku weekend solidifies AIX Racing's position as a major contender in the Formula 2 championship. Duerksen's win brings immense pride to the team and further fuels their drive for success in the remaining races.
AIX Racing: Our Time is Now
With a historic win under their belt and an unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries, AIX Racing is looking forward to making a significant mark on the rest of the season.