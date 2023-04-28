Being Muskaan to host Mrs and Mr UAE International 2023 Grand Finale in May

Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 12:08 PM

Being Muskaan is a renowned brand that inspires, empowers, and motivates people to achieve their dreams. Founded by Meena Asrani, the brand has gained immense popularity in the UAE for organising some of the biggest pageants in the country. The Mrs, Mr and Miss UAE International and Gulf Achievers 2023 pageants have become the talk of the town, attracting participants from various fields.

After the grand success of three seasons, Being Muskaan is back with Season 4, and this year's contestants have exceeded expectations. From fashion enthusiasts to aspiring models, participants from diverse backgrounds have participated, making it a tough competition for the judges.

The Grand Finale of Mrs and Mr UAE International 2023 is set to take place on May 7 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View. The venue has been decorated to reflect the grandeur of the event. The judges, who are renowned personalities in the fashion and entertainment industry, have a tough task at hand to choose the winners.

Follow @beingmuskaanevents on Instagram to get all the updates.